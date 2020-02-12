RAC Releases Cover of Third Eye Blind's 'Never Let You Go (ft. Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff)'

Today, Grammy-winning producer and songwriter André Allen Anjos, known as RAC, has released a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go," featuring singer Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma. Released on Counter Records just in time for Valentine's Day, "Never Let You Go" is Hilary Duff's first track to be released since 2016, and RAC's follow up release to his 2019 EP, Closer.

Listen to RAC - "Never Let You Go (ft. Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff)" below!

"This started as an inside joke, something we were doing just for the fun of it," says RAC. "I think you can hear that in the song. Sometimes the best things come out when you're not really trying."

Matthew Koma described his and Hilary's Duff's appreciation for the song, "We are both '90s babies and mega Third Eye Blind fans! I'm guilty of trolling Stephan Jenkins a bit but it's all in good fun. RAC, being in on the joke, asked if I'd want to sing on a cover of 'Never Let You Go' and when Hil heard it she was at the studio and immediately put headphones on to hop on. We consider it an informal dinner invite to Third Eye Blind."

Over his 10 year career, RAC has proven himself as one of this decade's most prolific remix artists with over 200 remixes to his name, including reworks of Lana Del Rey, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer, Foster the People, Phoenix, Bob Marley, Imagine Dragons, New Order, Two Door Cinema Club and The Shins.

Anjos' 2017 album, EGO, featured collaborations with Rivers Cuomo, Rostam, MNDR, K.Flay and St. Lucia. His debut album Strangers, released in 2014, featured Tegan and Sara, Tokyo Police Club and Kele (Bloc Party).

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel





