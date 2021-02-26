R3LL Transforms 'Fantasy' into Reality on Boundary-Pushing Jersey Club EP

Jersey Club champion producer R3LL invigorates on his third Dim Mak EP, Fantasy. Featuring dynamic collaborations with The Oshi, Bok Nero, Bleszt, Visionnaire, Shurland Ayers & Harrison Clayton, the esteemed producer pushes the genre forward through an exciting mix of futuristic sounds.

"'Fantasy' is special to me because of the idea of where club music can go next. With this project, I was inspired by R&B and futuristic influences to help push the boundaries of the genre while still allowing the listener to get the Jersey Club feels. This project will showcase more of the direction I want to take Jersey Club music, and allow me to showcase where I am now." - R3LL

As one of the leaders of Jersey Club, R3LL has played an integral part in the genre's growth since the beginning of his career. Growing up in "Brick City" Newark, NJ, R3LL got his start making music as a part of the legendary Brick Bandits crew. As a solo artist, he's gone on to evolve the genre beyond Jersey's borders and release official remixes for Drake, Iggy Azalea, Disclosure and Keys N Krates. Since signing to Dim Mak in 2016, R3LL has dropped two phenomenal EPs, Visions and A JERZ Love Story, which saw him collaborate with artists in Tokyo, Oslo, Barcelona and beyond, truly taking the Jersey Club sound global. Utilizing an impressive array of collaborations and a forward-thinking infusion of futuristic R&B, R3LL continues to expand the potential of Jersey Club on Fantasy.

As the rest of the world has finally begun to latch on to Jersey Club and barrel forward at the speed of light, original Brick Bandits crew member R3LL has long been running things in his native Newark, helping to build awareness of his homegrown sound that The Fader subsequently lauded "the most deliriously entertaining dancefloor movement of the moment" and that Thump, in a review of R3ll's debut EP Directions, referred to as "one of the most exciting happenings in all of dance music." As one of the pioneers and breakout stars of Jersey Club, R3LL initially gained recognition for what Hypetrak called his "powerhouse catalogue of sophisticated remix work" across Disclosure's "Latch," Cashmere Cat's "Rice Rain (LuckyMe)", Lido's "Money (Pelican Fly)", Hannah Wants & Chris Lorenzo's "Signs (Ultra)" and Keys N Krates' "Your Love (Dim Mak)." The inaugural release on the Brick Bandits label, Directions boldly showcased solid Jersey Club tracks alongside exciting collaborations with artists such as Sinden, where Jersey Club came face-to-face with Bass and House for the very first time. Releases with Big Dope P on Nest/Owsla, Sinden on Sweat It Out and official remixes of Iggy Azalea, Watch The Duck and Drake followed and ultimately led to R3LL signing with Steve Aoki's infamous Dim Mak Records.

A move to LA saw R3LL release his sophomore Visions EP on Dim Mak in 2016, featuring standout singles "Down," and title track "Visions," which was premiered by Billboard, who proclaimed the EP "a fiery follow-up that's addictively catchy and impossible to listen to sitting down." A SXSW showcase and headline tours across the US, Europe and Japan have further proved the rest of the world has latched on to R3LL's unique take on Jersey Club. Equally in demand are his DJ mixes, where he expertly blends Jersey Club into Deep House, Bass, Electro and Trap for BBC Radio 1, Mixmag, Triple J and Rinse FM. R3LL's set for Boiler Room's Jersey Special saw record-breaking live viewers and his recent mix for BBC Radio 1Xtra made the front page of The Fader. With everyone now hammering at the door to work with him, R3LL looks to push the envelope further on the evolving sound of Jersey Club sound. As Thump said "This dude is going places, good luck keeping up."

