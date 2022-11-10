Qwynn To Release New Single 'Beautiful Back' Tomorrow

On November 11th singer/songwriter and storyteller "Qwynn" will drop her new track "Beautiful Back," the third single (following "In Between" and "Only One") from her upcoming album set for release in early 2023.

"'Beautiful Back' is a song I wrote when I really needed to hear it's message." says Qwynn. "It's an empowering anthem that inspires you to reclaim your inner beauty. The power that holds on your mental health is immeasurable. When people hear this song, I want them to immediately feel a sense of empowerment and self-love."

"Beautiful Back" was recorded in Nashville and co-written by Qwynn, producer/songwriter Matt Wilder, and songwriter Brian Maher, who co-penned Justin Moore's #1 songs "Small Town USA" and "Til My Last Day" and also landed cuts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Lonestar and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Qwynn also works with 2x Grammy Award Winner Rebecca Lynn Howard and American Music Award winner Moe Loughran from Nashville Creative House as her vocal coaches.

Qwynn grew up in Mayfield Heights, Ohio as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing and acting. Qwynn has since performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, performed the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game and most recently performed at the 2022 Tennessee International Indie Film Festival in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Qwynn is also extremely passionate about the special needs community and has helped her family start a 501c3 non-profit called "Connor's Hope" in honor of her brother Connor who is on the autism spectrum. She is also involved with the autism advocacy organization Autism Speaks and performed and hosted the finish line celebration at the 2021 Autism Speaks LA Walk at the Dodger's Stadium. She will also be performing at the Autism Speaks LA Walk at Dodger's Stadium on December 10th.

"Beautiful Back" will be available everywhere on November 11th, 2022.