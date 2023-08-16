Qwynn Releases New Single 'This Moment'

On August 11th singer and lyrical songwriter “Qwynn” released her new single “This Moment,” the second single from her story EP highlighting mental health, anxiety, depression, and hope – coming in Fall of 2023.

“This moment is a song that touches on navigating our journey with mental health,” says Qwynn. “We shouldn’t dwell on the past or be worried about the future because we have no control over either. All that we have is the present moment and it’s up to us to decide how we spend our time. I wrote this song when I needed an outlet to understand this better, and I hope that people can relate to it and join the conversation about the importance of our mental health.”

Qwynn released her official video in hopes of the vulnerability helping someone understand they are not alone. “This video is a piece of my heart & a glimpse into the struggles of anxiety and depression that so many of us face. The desire to feel calm when stuck in an anxious loop or numb to the things causing our depressive thoughts is something I think we can all relate to.”

“This Moment” was recorded in Nashville and co-written by Qwynn, producer/songwriter Matt Wilder (Dreamworks, Warner Brothers) and songwriter Brian Maher, who co-penned Justin Moore’s #1 songs “Small Town USA” and “Til My Last Day” and also landed cuts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Lonestar and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Qwynn also works with 2x Grammy Award Winner Rebecca Lynn Howard and American Music Award winner Moe Loughran from Nashville Creative House as her vocal coaches.

Growing up in Cleveland, OH, Qwynn began her public performance career as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing. Qwynn moved from Ohio to Los Angeles in 2019 to further her singing skills before taking the leap to Nashville, TN with a catalog of new songs to officially launch her career.

Qwynn is also extremely passionate about the special needs community and has helped her family start a 501c3 non-profit called “Connor’s Hope” in honor of her brother Connor who is on the autism spectrum. The mission is to assist young adults with special needs by providing access to goods and services to enrich their lives and bring fulfillment and joy.

Today, Qwynn performs at venues around Nashville including the recent Connor’s Hope, the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, and the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival.