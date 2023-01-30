Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards; Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey & More Honored

Billboard announced that Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards live on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA.

The annual event recognizes music's rising and A-List artists, creators, producers abillnd executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

Billboard will honor female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape at the ceremony. Honorees include:

Award-winning Latin pop singer, global superstar and philanthropist Becky G will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express.

Fearless up-and-coming rapper Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Reggaeton pioneer, and one of the first women stars of the genre, Ivy Queen will receive the Icon Award.

Hot 100-topping pop star and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award.

Grammy-nominated rapper and top 40 mainstay Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award.

Daring country singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award.

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award.

Influential South Korean K-pop girl group TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award.

Performances and additional talent will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today's sound - and paving the way for tomorrow's women in music," said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp. "With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night."

Additional honorees, including the 2023 Woman of the Year Award recipient, presenters and more will be announced soon.

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards are available to the public. American Express will own the ticket presale taking place on January 31 and February 1, giving American Express® Card Members early access to a limited supply of tickets to the highly anticipated event.

Tickets will go on sale wide to the public on Friday, February 3 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, at billboardwomeninmusic.com. Prices range from $85 - $275. The 2023 Women in Music Awards will also stream live; more details about the livestream will be announced soon.

Sponsors for the 2023 Women in Music Awards include: American Express, presenter of the Impact Award, Honda, presenter of the Rising Star Award, Mugler, and Nationwide.