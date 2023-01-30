Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards; Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey & More Honored

Jan. 30, 2023  

Billboard announced that Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards live on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA.

The annual event recognizes music's rising and A-List artists, creators, producers abillnd executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

Billboard will honor female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape at the ceremony. Honorees include:

Award-winning Latin pop singer, global superstar and philanthropist Becky G will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express.
Fearless up-and-coming rapper Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.
Reggaeton pioneer, and one of the first women stars of the genre, Ivy Queen will receive the Icon Award.
Hot 100-topping pop star and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award.
Grammy-nominated rapper and top 40 mainstay Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award.
Daring country singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award.
Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award.
Influential South Korean K-pop girl group TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award.

Performances and additional talent will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today's sound - and paving the way for tomorrow's women in music," said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp. "With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night."

Additional honorees, including the 2023 Woman of the Year Award recipient, presenters and more will be announced soon.

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards are available to the public. American Express will own the ticket presale taking place on January 31 and February 1, giving American Express® Card Members early access to a limited supply of tickets to the highly anticipated event.

Tickets will go on sale wide to the public on Friday, February 3 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, at billboardwomeninmusic.com. Prices range from $85 - $275. The 2023 Women in Music Awards will also stream live; more details about the livestream will be announced soon.

Sponsors for the 2023 Women in Music Awards include: American Express, presenter of the Impact Award, Honda, presenter of the Rising Star Award, Mugler, and Nationwide.



Brock Pytel, best known as the singing drummer for late 80's Montreal pop-punks The Doughboys, has just released his new solo single, Anemic Heart. The single is the follow-up to his 2022 single, Hurrah Hooray.
7Descent's new release 'Prisoner' keeps you locked in with their rock sound along with their dirty but rich guitar solos. The rock group's new project brings back that 90s sound that is rare to hear on the radio nowadays.
Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
