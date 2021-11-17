Quinn Christopherson Shares 'Good Boy' Single

At the heart of Quinn Christopherson's music is storytelling. He masterfully creates songs that draw you in and keep you hanging on his every word. On his latest release "Good Boy" we hear Quinn drawing from his experiences having lived both as a woman and now a man, making some powerful observations on gender identity. He tells us "There are worst things than being a "good boy", but good boys can do better. Also, there is no such thing as the 'Friend Zone."

"Good Boy" is the second single released from his forthcoming I Am Bubblegum EP out on December 10th on Play It Again Sam Records. The EP was produced and recorded in London by Bullion, the founder of Deek Recordings, who has also worked with Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, and Sampha.

Last month Quinn dropped "Bubblegum", a song which Quinn tells us is "about evolving and growing as a person." In his music, Quinn addresses his childhood and his role as a transgender indigenous person navigating Alaska's social landscape through his music.

Quinn Christopherson has been hard at work since bursting onto the scene in 2019 when he won NPR's Tiny Desk competition. Christopherson submitted his song "Erase Me", a spare song heavy with feeling, it unpicks the weight of newly inherited privilege. Since then he has toured the US with Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Shura, Portugal The Man and more and is now readying his highly anticipated debut album.

Listen to the new single here: