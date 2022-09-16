Quinn Christopherson Releases Debut Album 'Write Your Name In Pink'

Alaska's Quinn Christopherson shares his highly awaited debut album Write Your Name in Pink out on Play It Again Sam / [PIAS].

Quinn's electrifying and important debut, Write Your Name in Pink, squares up to this quandary again and again: How do you own the parts of your identity that make you who you are while also acknowledging that they are all mutable and that you are ever-new, always in flux? Each of these dozen arcing and engrossing pop wonderlands reveals another facet of who Quinn has been, is now, or might still be-a daughter, a son, a kid, an uncle, a spouse, a bandleader, a singer in search of songs that remind we are all capable of evolving in fundamental ways.

Quinn's proven his dextrous songwriting is unparalleled - sharing harsh truths and embracing vulnerability while delivering it in a soft, indie-pop shell. To know Quinn Christopherson is to know the deepest corners of your own mind and heart. Cut from the same cloth as artists like Joni Mitchell or The Mountain Goats, Quinn writes with an unparalleled precision- his exacting details giving the songs a depth and believability that's relatable, though your own circumstances will no doubt be different.

Write Your Name In Pink features stand out singles "Celine," which won praise from UPROXX, Billboard, NPR and more, the intimate and transfixing "Thanks," the nostalgic and heartwarming "2005," "Bubblegum," "Evelene," and 7 unheard soul-quenching tracks. Quinn debuted his talents live this fall while on The Wild Hearts Tour supporting indie greats Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker on a national run of shows. Write Your Name in Pink shows why the Alaskan artist is one of the most exciting new songwriters to emerge on the scene in recent years.

Listen to the new single here: