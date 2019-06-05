Quinn Christopherson Performs NPR's Tiny Desk, Tour Kicks Off This Month

Last month, NPR announced the winner of its 2019 Tiny Desk Contest, Quinn Christopherson. The powerful performance of "Erase Me," submitted by the Athabaskan and Inupiaq songwriter, won the affection and adoration of the contest's judges and earned Christopherson the coveted grand prize of performing in Washington, D.C. at NPR's offices for a Tiny Desk Concert, which is now live HERE. NPR notes of the performance: "What was most striking about their performance was their unfettered confidence. Watching them play together and hearing their songs, with their interweaving guitar lines and vocal harmonies, feels like seeing two brothers performing old favorites. The concert was fun and, at moments, reverent."

The grand prize also included a spot on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Tour that kicks off next week. The run of shows will hit venues in Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle and Brooklyn. Full list of dates below.

WATCH QUINN CHRISTOPHERSON'S TINY DESK CONCERT HERE

In "Erase Me," as well as a recent single "Raedeen," Quinn addresses his childhood and his role as a transgender individual navigating Alaska's social landscape through his music.

06/11 - Seattle, WA @ KEXP Gathering Space

06/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/19 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN City Limits Live

06/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

WATCH "ERASE ME (LIVE)" HERE

Photo Credit: Ash Adams





