Quinn Christopherson Announces US Fall Dates

Quinn Christopherson made waves earlier this summer when he was announced as the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk competition. Since then he hasn't slowed down touring North America with Courtney Barnett and Portugal The Man.

Christopherson will continue to deliver his captivating live show to audiences around the country, this week playing shows with Lucy Dacus and has just announced he will be opening for Shura. All dates are listed below.

In "Erase Me," as well as a recent single "Raedeen," Quinn addresses his childhood and navigating Alaska's social landscape through his music. With a debut album in the works for 2020 this is an artist to have on your radar.

09/10 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club *

09/11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

09/12 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

09/14 - New York, NY @ Public Records

09/15 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

09/16 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral *

09/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

09/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *

09/22 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

09/26 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Venue #

09/27 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #

09/28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

09/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent #

10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

10/03 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

10/07 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

* = supporting Lucy Dacus

# = supporting Shura





