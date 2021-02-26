Queeva Releases New Country-Pop Single 'Show Off'

Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single "Show Off," along with an accompanying music video. The country-pop track, written by Queeva, Trent Tomlinson and Brandon Darcy, is an important reminder that you don't have to be someone you aren't just to impress someone else. PRESS HERE to listen to "Show Off" and see below to watch the official music video, produced by Preston Leatherman/The 254 Collective (Carly Pearce, Adam Doleac), which first premiered with Celeb Secrets Country.

"'Show Off' is definitely one of my favorite songs I have written so far and I'm so excited for everyone to finally hear it," shares Queeva. "It means a lot to me because I want people to remember that they don't have to change for anyone else. I hope those who listen to the song and its message love it as much as I do!"

Blessed with an evocative voice and a gift for penning insightful, heartfelt lyrics, Queeva's distinctive gifts shine on her original music. The 17-year-old possesses drive, vision and a dedication to her craft that far exceeds her years. Since her 2017 debut single "Who You Really Are" at just 14, Queeva has regularly been releasing music. By 2019, the singer/songwriter/guitarist released her first full-length album How Do You Know and last year she issued the singles "Above Water" and "Waste My Time," showcasing her growth as a songwriter alongside her youthful spirit. "Show Off" follows the release of Queeva's January 2021 ballad "Slow Down Time."

Born and raised in the Chicago area in a creative Irish clan with five siblings, Queeva divides her time between the U.S. and Ireland, where her parents originally hail from, giving her a broader world view than many her age. Growing up listening to legends like Dolly Parton and Randy Travis, she gravitated to country music's greatest storytellers from an early age; artists able to illuminate the human experience in song. At three-years-old, Queeva knew complete lyrics to songs, including many of Dolly's as that's all she listened to. Taylor Swift also inspired the budding artist as she started playing guitar. By the time she was seven, Queeva was competing in talent competitions and stunning judges with her distinctive vocals. At a Los Angeles competition, she caught the attention of an executive who connected her with Nashville-based singer/songwriter/producer Jamie O'Neal, known for such enduring country hits as "When I Think About Angels," "There is No Arizona" and "Somebody's Hero." Under O'Neal's tutelage, Queeva found her voice as a songwriter and has since been sharing songs that reflect the young singer's positive nature. Current country/pop music, especially artists like Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett, has recently been influencing her songwriting.

In a few short years, Queeva has been making quite the name for herself in the Nashville scene, racking up nearly 1.3 million total streams and over 1.2 million views on YouTube along the way. Her songs have caught the attention of CMT, Nickelodeon, The Boot, American Songwriter, Just Jared, CelebMix, Nashville Noise, Sweety High and many more, with featured plays on multiple key Spotify playlists, including "Fresh Country," "Wild Country" and "Next From Nashville." And this fresh face in country music is only getting started.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: David Abbot