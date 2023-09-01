Queen Naija Teams up With Youngboy Never Broke Again on New Single 'No Fake Love'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Queen Naija Teams up With Youngboy Never Broke Again on New Single 'No Fake Love'

Multi-platinum powerhouse Queen Naija remains on a hot streak, teaming up with hitmaking rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the empowering “No Fake Love,” out today.

Accompanied by a feel-good, VHS-inspired video, the sizzling single, which samples Amerie's seminal 2002 hit "Why Don't We Fall In Love" comes on the heels of two other slow-burning stunners this year in “Let’s Talk About It” and “Words of Affirmation.”

Co-written by Queen and NBA YoungBoy, “No Fake Love” kicks off with a warning: “You betta be careful,” the R&B songstress belts out before rumbling beats drop in. Over glimmering production, she continues to make her case.

“I got the power to make ‘em wait for me,” she declares on the commanding hook. When YoungBoy slips in, he’s just as self-possessed—if not a little on guard. “I ain’t watchu like, then coach me,” he lets loose in his nimble flow. “I love you, but this I don’t need.” As the song slides back into the hypnotic hook, Queen gets the final word, unleashing a powerful mantra: “I’m a force by myself; every time, IMMA bet on me.”

Hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, the Detroit-bred artist has amassed over 5.8 billion combined global streams in her career to date. Earlier this year, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine.” It’s just one award in her long list of accolades.

Queen’s 2022 smash “Hate Our Love” ft. Big Sean hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and has been certified Gold by the RIAA. In addition, “Pack Lite,” from her 2020 debut album missunderstood, is her fourth single to be certified Platinum, and “What’s My Name,” Queen’s collaboration with Fivio Foreign ft. Coi Leray, has gone Gold. With bold singles and major collaborations like “No Fake Love,” she keeps proving to be an unstoppable force.



