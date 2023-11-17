Queen Naija Drops Sultry, Soulful New EP 'After the Butterflies'

Multi-platinum powerhouse Queen Naija returns with her highly anticipated new EP After the Butterflies. The 10-song set includes an arsenal of addictive anthems including "No Fake Love" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the empowering new single “Self Love.” It's a bold statement from one of the most exciting talents in the R&B world.

The EP kicks off with “Fading Away,” a soaring piano number, before moving on to highlights like the atmospheric track “All or Nothing” featuring Ella Mai, “No Fake Love,” the deeply relatable "One Of Them Days" featuring R&B icon Monica, and "Taboo," a soulful collaboration with Eric Bellinger. Another EP-defining standout is "Self Love" — a track that showcases Queen Naija's full range and emotional delivery.

“I gave all of my love away, I thought that maybe it would bring some good to me,” she sings over a bouncy percussion and swoony guitar picking. “I sacrifice for those who wouldn't do the same.” Later, at the chorus, Queen Naija proclaims: “Me — can't nobody love me like, can't no one fulfill my needs like me.” As seductive as it is confident and laidback, the track has a charm all of its own.

After The Butterflies follows the release of included singles like “No Fake Love” and “Words of Affirmation.” Hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, the Detroit native has amassed more than 60 billion combined global streams in her career to date. Earlier this year, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine.” It's just one award in her long list of accolades.

Queen Naija's 2022 smash “Hate Our Love” ft. Big Sean hit No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart and has been certified Gold by the RIAA. In addition, “Pack Lite,” from her 2020 debut album missunderstood, is her fourth single to be certified Platinum, and “What's My Name,” her collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Coi Leray, has gone Gold. Now, with After the Butterflies, the Queen tightens her grip on the R&B crown.