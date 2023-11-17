Queen Naija Drops Sultry, Soulful New EP 'After the Butterflies'

The 10-song set includes an arsenal of addictive anthems including "No Fake Love" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the empowering new single “Self Love.”

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Queen Naija Drops Sultry, Soulful New EP 'After the Butterflies'

Multi-platinum powerhouse Queen Naija returns with her highly anticipated new EP After the Butterflies. The 10-song set includes an arsenal of addictive anthems including "No Fake Love" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the empowering new single “Self Love.” It's a bold statement from one of the most exciting talents in the R&B world.

The EP kicks off with “Fading Away,” a soaring piano number, before moving on to highlights like the atmospheric track “All or Nothing” featuring Ella Mai, “No Fake Love,” the deeply relatable "One Of Them Days" featuring R&B icon Monica, and "Taboo," a soulful collaboration with Eric Bellinger. Another EP-defining standout is "Self Love" — a track that showcases Queen Naija's full range and emotional delivery.

“I gave all of my love away, I thought that maybe it would bring some good to me,” she sings over a bouncy percussion and swoony guitar picking. “I sacrifice for those who wouldn't do the same.” Later, at the chorus, Queen Naija proclaims: “Me — can't nobody love me like, can't no one fulfill my needs like me.” As seductive as it is confident and laidback, the track has a charm all of its own.

After The Butterflies follows the release of included singles like “No Fake Love” and “Words of Affirmation.” Hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, the Detroit native has amassed more than 60 billion combined global streams in her career to date. Earlier this year, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine.” It's just one award in her long list of accolades.

Queen Naija's 2022 smash “Hate Our Love” ft. Big Sean hit No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart and has been certified Gold by the RIAA. In addition, “Pack Lite,” from her 2020 debut album missunderstood, is her fourth single to be certified Platinum, and “What's My Name,” her collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Coi Leray, has gone Gold. Now, with After the Butterflies, the Queen tightens her grip on the R&B crown.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Noah Solt Releases Third Single The Fold; Moves Into Jam Band Genre Photo
Noah Solt Releases Third Single 'The Fold'; Moves Into Jam Band Genre

Noah Solt releases his latest single 'The Fold' with an upbeat, Americana feel. The track is a taste of his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' which explores self-reflection and hope. Solt's singles received critical acclaim and Top 10 placements on Spotify playlists. Raised in Colorado, Solt's music was inspired by his experiences as a sailor.

2
A_shes To Release Debut Album young Adult Fiction Next Week Photo
A_shes To Release Debut Album 'young Adult Fiction' Next Week

With lowercase stylings and punchy beats, a_shes' sound is reminiscent of contemporary acts like Lorde, Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Samawaya. Based in the UK, a_shes' music transports listeners back to the early 2010s indie scene, creating a wildly nostalgic experience. 'young adult fiction' is a sonic world that confronts turbulence.

3
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single The Parting Glass Photo
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single 'The Parting Glass'

Boygenius, Ye Vagabonds and Interscope will donate all net proceeds from the track to the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, chosen by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate. This release continues Phoebe Bridgers' tradition of an annual holiday single.

4
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook Photo
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook

3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa welcomes Apple CEO, Tim Cook to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in a special one-off episode following this summer's third season. You can listen to their conversation now wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
I NEED THAT