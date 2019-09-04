Quay Global Appears on The Durrty Show for an Exclusive Interview

As his star rapidly rises in 2019, buzzing producerQuay Global continues making the rounds. He just appeared on The Durtty Show for an extensive and exclusive interview.

In this chat, he discusses his journey, grind, what it's like working with Lil Baby, and shares some invaluable lessons he has learned along the way. It also follows a string of recent appearances, including the Producer Grind podcast, and more.

Most recently, he produced Lil Baby's "Back On" for the Quality Controlcompilation, Control Streets Vol. 2-out now.

Quay's production also powers Lil Baby's latest hit "Out The Mud" [feat. Future], which surpassed 23 million Spotify streams. It notably continued an undeniable partnership between the producer and artist responsible for the gold "My Dawg", and eight tracks on Lil Baby's platinum-selling chart-dominating debut, Harder Than Ever.

The new wave Quay Global started shows no signs of stopping or slowing anytime soon.

Watch the interview here:





