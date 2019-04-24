Quaker City Night Hawks Added to Corrosion of Conformity Summer Tour
Ft Worth, TX psychedelic heavy boogie masters Quaker City Night Hawks will head out on tour this summer opening for Corrosion of Conformity and Crowbar on their North American tour. The month-long tour begins July 26th at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY.
After wrapping the CoC/Crowbar run at the end of August, Quaker City Night Hawks will head to Europe for a headlining tour beginning October 23rd in Hannover, Germany. The band released their latest album QCNH earlier this year to press raves and a top 20 debut on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.
Quaker City Night Hawks - 2019 Tour Dates
July 26 // Poughkeepsie, NY // The Chance*
July 27 // Syracuse, NY // Westcott Theater*
July 29 // Kitchener, ON // Dallas Nightclub*
July 31 // Louisville, KY // Mercury Ballroom*
Aug 1 // Grand Rapids, MI // Elevation*
Aug 2 // Milwaukee, WI// The Rave II*
Aug 5 // Indianapolis, IN // Deluxe at Old National Centre*
Aug 6 // Sauget, IL // Pop's*
Aug 7 // Omaha, NE // Slowdown*
Aug 10 // Boulder, CO // Fox Theatre*
Aug 11 // Grand Junction, CO // Mesa Theater*
Aug 13 // Boise, ID // Knitting Factory Concert House*
Aug 14 // Salt Lake City, UT // The Complex*
Aug 16 // Tucson, AZ // Encore*
Aug 17 // Albuquerque, NM // Sunshine Theater*
Aug 19 // Austin, TX // Come and Take It Live*
Aug 21 // Jacksonville, FL // 1904 Music Hall*
Aug 22 // Jacksonville, NC // The Tarheel*
Aug 23 // Virginia Beach, VA // Elevation 27*
Aug 24 // Sayreville, NJ // Starland Ballroom*
Aug 25 // Providence, RI // Fete Music Hall*
Oct 23 // Hannover, Germany // MusikZentrum
Oct 24 // Berlin, Germany // Musik und Frieden
Oct 26 // Cologne, Germany // LUXOR
Oct 27 // Frankfurt Am Main, Germany // Nachtleben
Oct 28 // Munich, Germany // Strom
Oct 30 // Vienna, Austria // Chelsea
Nov 4 // Amsterdam, Netherlands // Paradiso
Nov 5 // Paris, France // 1999
Nov 7 // Sint-niklaas, Belgium //De Casino
Nov 8 // Manchester, United Kingdom // The Deaf Institute
Nov 9 // London, United Kingdom // Borderline
Nov 10 // Leeds, United Kingdom // Brudenell Social Club
Nov 11 // Glasgow, United Kingdom // The Garage (Attic Bar)
Nov 12 // Birmingham, United Kingdom // Hare & Hounds
Nov 14 // Dublin, Ireland // Green Room at The Academy
Nov 15 // Belfast, United Kingdom // The Limelight 2
Nov 18 // Stockholm, Sweden // Nalen
Nov 20 // Oslo, Norway // Krøsset
* With Corrosion of Conformity and Crowbar