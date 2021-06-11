Quaio Announces Pride 'Profesh Sesh' With Hip-Hop Icon Big Freedia in Partnership With The Ally Coalition

A rare open-access event was announced today by Quadio, the ground-breaking college creative network, with all proceeds going to The Ally Coalition's work with Youth BreakOUT, an organization that seeks to end the criminalization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth to build a safer and more just New Orleans.

The Q&A with Big Freedia, part of Quadio's popular "Profesh Sesh" series focused on building creative careers, will be hosted by Zeke Thomas - DJ, LGBTQ activist, and son of NBA legend Isiah Thomas.

With Big Freedia's trademark candor and deep experience in all aspects of the creative industry, the conversation will cover a wide swatch of relevant territory to young queer artists. What challenges will they face? How should they handle them? Who should you connect with -- and how?

"I'm always excited to share my experience with up-and-coming artists and fans," Big Freedia said recently. "I hope, with this conversation, I can inspire other LGBTQ artists to pursue their dreams."

A veteran of the New Orleans music scene, Big Freedia famously became the face of the city's "bounce" sound after achieving mainstream success for her high-energy, LGBTQ empowering anthems such as "Booty-Wop" and "Explode." Her epic list of music collaborations and co-signs includes Beyonce (featured on hit single "Formation"), Lady Gaga (featured on upcoming 'Born This Way' 10th Anniversary Album) Lizzo, Diplo, and Drake.

The Profesh Sesh will be accessible via Zoom on June 23rd at 8 PM EST, with tickets available for an optional donation of $10 to support the work of Youth BreakOUT through The Ally Coalition: quadio.com/bigfreedia

With roots in the music industry, The Ally Coalition is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, social media campaigns, and collaborative partnerships. They also provide critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth.

"We're so excited to be working with Quadio and Big Freedia to find new and fun ways to support LGBTQ Youth this Pride. All of the money raised will go to our network of community based organizations that support LGBTQ Youth, who are more likely to experience homelessness, depression and isolation when compared to their straight peers. We need to be sure that we are supporting these kids not just in June, but year round. The funds we raise are a part of that, as they keep organizations that serve LGBTQ Youth running through Pride and beyond." - The Ally Coalition

Quadio's virtual Profesh Sesh series, now in its second year, features renowned music professionals to provide valuable insight into the creative industry. Past guests include legends Wyclef Jean (rapper, musician, and producer) and Madeline Nelson (music industry executive, founder of HEADS Music, and Wyclef Jean's manager), as well as music industry titan and former EVP of A&R at Interscope Records, Dave Rene (Zedd, Kelsey Ly, Radian Children, Boylife, Lophiile), founder of independent creative record label NO TRICKS.

"We couldn't have dreamt up a better Pride Profesh Sesh guest than Big Freedia," noted Quadio Chief Growth Officer Miranda Martell. "We're so grateful that she's taking time to share her story with the Quadio student community. As a queer person in the music industry myself, it's really special to be a part of an event that's creating space for young creatives to hear from the LGBTQ+ icons that are paving the way."