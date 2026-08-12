Quail P Releases New Single and Video VACATION LOVE

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Quail P has released a new single and accompanying video titled VACATION LOVE via TWNSHP/Epic Records. The ballad follows the July release of the live performance version of his single WOULDN'T TRY AGAIN, continuing a run of new material from the Florida-born artist.

Never one to shy away from vulnerability, the single finds Quail's signature tone ignite across earnest admissions of the experience of new love, wrapped warmly by well placed keys and guitars. Quail produced this ballad alongside his music director Poncho The Producer, a track penned by his ongoing collaborator Seth Paige.

A former college football player from the working-class town of Macclenny, Florida, Quail P walked away from the game to pursue music full time and quickly began carving out his own lane. His debut project Baker Blues introduced audiences to his deeply personal songwriting and produced the viral breakout 'What You Got,' which has amassed millions of streams and views across platforms. Since then, Quail P has continued building momentum with support from VIBE, Okayplayer, and Rolling Out, while earning praise for his electrifying live performances. Most recently, comedian and cultural personality Lil Duval invited Quail P to perform at Camp Duval, later calling the experience '10 times better live.'

'Vacation Love,' 'Wouldn't Try Again (Live Session)' single and video, and the 'Happy Tears (Live Performance)' continue to prove what Quail set out to do in his recently concluded 10-date headline In My Own Lane Tour, that he's the real deal, and pain and passion of his voice have so much more to share with listeners.

Quail P produced VACATION LOVE with music director Poncho The Producer, working from a song written by longtime collaborator Seth Paige. The release follows his recently concluded 10-date headline IN MY OWN LANE TOUR and comes after his debut project BAKER BLUES, which included the viral single WHAT YOU GOT.

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