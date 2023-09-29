Pyrex Ignites a New Era With 'Vacuum Sealer' Single

Introducing a fresh and exhilarating era, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated Baltimore producer, rapper, Pyrex uncovers a brand new hard-hitting single and music video entitled “Vacuum Sealer,” out now via Epic Records.

The track’s ethereal loop wraps around lively 808s and simmering hi-hats, locking into a head-nodding groove. Meanwhile, he flexes his versatility by seamlessly switching up the flow and the cadence. It builds towards a hummable and hypnotic hook as he admits, “Shawty I’m out my mind, no I can’t do no cap,” before urging, “It’s so hard to love this bitch the way I miss these racks.”

In the accompanying cinematic music video directed by CLAYSTACKKS, he charismatically delivers his bars on a balcony overlooking the mountain and at the bottom of an old staircase. It translates his confidence to the screen as he dons an all-black fit accented by icy jewelry.

“Vacuum Sealer” arrives as his fist release before transitioning into his new moniker, Isiah Kendrick—which turns out to be his real name. In his new era, Pyrex will begin to reintroduce fans to who he is at his core.

It begins now.

The new single arrives following his 2023 EP, “Thanks for holding on.” The project has amassed over 237k Spotify streams, with the fan-favorite “Undefeated” garnering 64.6k streams alone.

Stay tuned for more music and announcements from Pyrex in 2023.

ABOUT PYREX:

The best chefs carefully choose their ingredients. Multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer, rapper, and artist soon to be Isiah Kendrick (f/k/a Pyrex) stirs together intense beats, ominous soundscapes, punchy lyrics, and magnetic melodies with the flair and focus of a master culinary artist.

As such, each and every song kicks with its own spice and flavor. Growing up in Baltimore while listening to the likes of Prince, Raekwon, JAY-Z, and Lil Wayne, he taught himself how to produce at just 14-years-old. He caught the attention of Freebandz Test who welcomed him on Future’s sold out Purple Reign Tour across North America.

He landed his first significant placement with A$AP Ant’s “f That Bitch” [feat. Tootie Ro]. Not long after, he caught the attention of super producer Metro Boomin who introduced him to the legendary Southside.

He went on to cook up “100” for 21 Savage, “Pussy” for Young Thug, “Tric or Treat” for Young Dolph, “Spilt My Brains (808 Freestyle)” for Juice WRLD, “Quarter Milli” for Offset, “Snake” for Lil Keed, the gold-certified “Pony” for DaBaby, and the platinum-certified “Costa Rica” [feat. Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LaFlare, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, & Ski Mask The Slump God] from Dreamville’s chart-dominating #1 compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III.

The latter even earned a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rap Album.” In 2020, he joined forces with Southside and 808 Mafia to make his debut as an artist with Blood On The Hills. It scored over 10 million streams, as well as plugs from HYPEBEAST, HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, ELEVATOR, and more.

Now, he officially steps into the spotlight with a series of 2023 solo singles for Epic Records and much more to come.