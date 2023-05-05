Pvssy Riot & Boys Noize Team Up and Bring Alice Glass Along for 'Chastity'

“Chastity”'s official music video concept & still images are by LIL INTERNET, the edit & animation by TRLLM [K8 Howl & Jak Ritger].

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

A brand new trifecta comes to you in the form of Russia's Pussy Riot, Berlin's Boys Noize and Canada's Alice Glass who are offering up "Chastity" via Boysnoize Records. Nadya Tolokonnikova says: "This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out."

With "Chastity," Pussy Riot and Alice Glass wield Boys Noize's racing techno-NRG as a weapon of mass domination. The femme-fatale vocalists take turns drenching the Berlin producer's dark adrenaline with syrupy acid - and while it's an undeniable peak-time rush, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal disturbing new details.

One can never know for sure if the ladies are just singing along or issuing commands. Did Boys Noize know his production was being used by Pussy Riot and Alice Glass to create the first sissy-hypno-core banger? But the question that "Chastity" has everyone really asking is, "Who has the key?"

"Chastity"'s official music video concept & still images are by LIL INTERNET, the edit & animation by TRLLM [K8 Howl & Jak Ritger]. Don't miss!

ABOUT PUSSY RIOT:

Conceptual performance artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova is the creator of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community. She was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years' imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance.

Went through a hunger strike protesting savage prison conditions and ended up being sent far away to a Siberian penal colony, where she managed to maintain her artistic activity and with her prison punk band she made a tour around Siberian labor camps. Published a book "Read and Riot: Pussy Riot's guide to activism".

Co-founder of independent news service and media outlet, Mediazona, co-founder of the art-collecting collective Unicorn DAO, instrumental in raising over $7 million for Ukraine, she has spoken before the US Congress, British Parliament, European Parliament, appeared as herself on season 3 of House of Cards, performed at Banksy's "Dismaland" exhibition.

Pussy Riot's Punk-prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st century ("feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church's support of the president"),, endorsed by Marina Abramovic, Judy Chicago and Ai Weiwei, created an immersive experience in London's Saatchi gallery, curated the auction "My Body, My Business" at Sotheby's etc.

Her protest art NFT "Virgin Mary, Please Become a Feminist" and Putin's Ashes art installation at Deitch Gallery in January 2023 propelled her into a new criminal case and put on Russia's most wanted criminal list. Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism.

ABOUT BOYS NOIZE

The collective volume and diversity of BOYS NOIZE has put him in high demand among artists seeking his proprietary sonic techniques and peerless production. Berlin's world-renowned subterranean culture acts as a beacon for international stars who are willing to probe the margins for the innovative and unusual, and it is BOYS NOIZE´s studio where their fresh inspirations are transmuted into even fresher music with his expertise.

Over the years, working relationships have flourished and production credits multiplied, including with such luminaries as LADY GAGA, FRANK OCEAN, A$AP ROCKY, BON IVER, MARK RONSON and FRANCIS & THE LIGHTS. And as an unrivaled remixer, BOYS NOIZE has been enlisted by DEPECHE MODE, RAMMSTEIN, DAFT PUNK and DAVID LYNCH, adding his signature to the work of artistic royalty.

Even while personally embracing an outsider role, BOYS NOIZE finds his influence penetrating the center: 2020 was marked by a GRAMMY nomination for his collaboration with SKRILLEX and TY DOLLA $IGN "Midnight Hour" - an unlikely blend of late-night R&B, oldskool rave and hard house, while 2021 brought a GRAMMY win for LADY GAGA´s "Rain on Me," feat. ARIANA GRANDE and saw his fifth studio album +/- (pronounced POLARITY) featuring collaborators RICO NASTY, KELSEY LU, ABRA, TOMMY CASH, JAKE SHEARS, CHILLY GONZALES, CORBIN, VINSON etc.

ABOUT ALICE GLASS:

Alice Glass is one of the most recognizable and singular voices in the last decade of electronic pop, leaving an unmistakable mark on the genre with her versatile ability to go from an eerie lilt to an absolute roar.

As one-half of Crystal Castles, she received critical acclaim internationally including NME's John Peel Award For Innovation in Music in 2011 as well as receiving a Best New Album designation from Pitchfork. Glass has captivated audiences across the globe with her intense, in-your-face performance style, and she's also been featured in fashion campaigns by Alexander McQueen among other notable designers.

In October of 2014, Glass left Crystal Castles and eventually went public about the abusive treatment that she survived while in the band; following her debut solo single "Stillbirth" in 2015, Glass released a self-titled EP in 2017 and has kept a steady flow of single and remix releases since. She has toured extensively, built herself as a rising DJ, and released her debut solo album, PREY//IV in early 2022.




RELATED STORIES - Music

T-Pain Releases People (Libianca T-Mix) Photo
T-Pain Releases 'People (Libianca T-Mix)'

T-Pain has released 'People (Libianca T-Mix),' his re-working of “People” by Libianca. T-Pain has been releasing remixes, dubbed “T-Mixes,” for years as a way to share with music he loves with his own spin. Past T-Mix's have included “Boo’d Up” (Ella Mai T-Mix), “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B ft. 21 Savage T-Mix), and “Panda” (ft. Young Cash- T-Mix).

Saint Motel Unveil New Single Everyones a Guru Now Photo
Saint Motel Unveil New Single 'Everyone's a Guru Now'

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have unveiled their brand new single entitled “Everyone’s A Guru Now”. The song is available to stream and download. “Everyone’s A Guru Now” notably marks the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Pecos & the Rooftops Release New Single Last Thing I Remember Photo
Pecos & the Rooftops Release New Single 'Last Thing I Remember'

Emerging with a sharp signature style and an unrivaled live presence proven one gig at a time, platinum-certified rising Texas-based country rock band Pecos & The Rooftops release their new single entitled “Last Thing I Remember.' It paves the way for the hard workin’, hard rockin’ sextet’s anxiously awaited self-titled full-length debut album.

Kimberly Perry Reflects on Life in New Single If I Die Young Pt. 2 Photo
Kimberly Perry Reflects on Life in New Single 'If I Die Young Pt. 2'

Kimberly Perry meditates on her life experiences with the release of “If I Die Young Pt. 2” – out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. A matured interpolation of one of country music’s biggest hits. With the release of “If I Die Young Pt. 2” and her debut project on the way, it’s clear that Kimberly Perry’s next chapter is in full BLOOM. 


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET