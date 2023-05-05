Pvssy Riot & Boys Noize Team Up and Bring Alice Glass Along for 'Chastity'

A brand new trifecta comes to you in the form of Russia's Pussy Riot, Berlin's Boys Noize and Canada's Alice Glass who are offering up "Chastity" via Boysnoize Records. Nadya Tolokonnikova says: "This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out."

With "Chastity," Pussy Riot and Alice Glass wield Boys Noize's racing techno-NRG as a weapon of mass domination. The femme-fatale vocalists take turns drenching the Berlin producer's dark adrenaline with syrupy acid - and while it's an undeniable peak-time rush, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal disturbing new details.

One can never know for sure if the ladies are just singing along or issuing commands. Did Boys Noize know his production was being used by Pussy Riot and Alice Glass to create the first sissy-hypno-core banger? But the question that "Chastity" has everyone really asking is, "Who has the key?"

"Chastity"'s official music video concept & still images are by LIL INTERNET, the edit & animation by TRLLM [K8 Howl & Jak Ritger]. Don't miss!

ABOUT PUSSY RIOT:

Conceptual performance artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova is the creator of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community. She was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years' imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance.

Went through a hunger strike protesting savage prison conditions and ended up being sent far away to a Siberian penal colony, where she managed to maintain her artistic activity and with her prison punk band she made a tour around Siberian labor camps. Published a book "Read and Riot: Pussy Riot's guide to activism".

Co-founder of independent news service and media outlet, Mediazona, co-founder of the art-collecting collective Unicorn DAO, instrumental in raising over $7 million for Ukraine, she has spoken before the US Congress, British Parliament, European Parliament, appeared as herself on season 3 of House of Cards, performed at Banksy's "Dismaland" exhibition.

Pussy Riot's Punk-prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st century ("feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church's support of the president"),, endorsed by Marina Abramovic, Judy Chicago and Ai Weiwei, created an immersive experience in London's Saatchi gallery, curated the auction "My Body, My Business" at Sotheby's etc.

Her protest art NFT "Virgin Mary, Please Become a Feminist" and Putin's Ashes art installation at Deitch Gallery in January 2023 propelled her into a new criminal case and put on Russia's most wanted criminal list. Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism.

ABOUT BOYS NOIZE

The collective volume and diversity of BOYS NOIZE has put him in high demand among artists seeking his proprietary sonic techniques and peerless production. Berlin's world-renowned subterranean culture acts as a beacon for international stars who are willing to probe the margins for the innovative and unusual, and it is BOYS NOIZE´s studio where their fresh inspirations are transmuted into even fresher music with his expertise.

Over the years, working relationships have flourished and production credits multiplied, including with such luminaries as LADY GAGA, FRANK OCEAN, A$AP ROCKY, BON IVER, MARK RONSON and FRANCIS & THE LIGHTS. And as an unrivaled remixer, BOYS NOIZE has been enlisted by DEPECHE MODE, RAMMSTEIN, DAFT PUNK and DAVID LYNCH, adding his signature to the work of artistic royalty.

Even while personally embracing an outsider role, BOYS NOIZE finds his influence penetrating the center: 2020 was marked by a GRAMMY nomination for his collaboration with SKRILLEX and TY DOLLA $IGN "Midnight Hour" - an unlikely blend of late-night R&B, oldskool rave and hard house, while 2021 brought a GRAMMY win for LADY GAGA´s "Rain on Me," feat. ARIANA GRANDE and saw his fifth studio album +/- (pronounced POLARITY) featuring collaborators RICO NASTY, KELSEY LU, ABRA, TOMMY CASH, JAKE SHEARS, CHILLY GONZALES, CORBIN, VINSON etc.

ABOUT ALICE GLASS:

Alice Glass is one of the most recognizable and singular voices in the last decade of electronic pop, leaving an unmistakable mark on the genre with her versatile ability to go from an eerie lilt to an absolute roar.

As one-half of Crystal Castles, she received critical acclaim internationally including NME's John Peel Award For Innovation in Music in 2011 as well as receiving a Best New Album designation from Pitchfork. Glass has captivated audiences across the globe with her intense, in-your-face performance style, and she's also been featured in fashion campaigns by Alexander McQueen among other notable designers.

In October of 2014, Glass left Crystal Castles and eventually went public about the abusive treatment that she survived while in the band; following her debut solo single "Stillbirth" in 2015, Glass released a self-titled EP in 2017 and has kept a steady flow of single and remix releases since. She has toured extensively, built herself as a rising DJ, and released her debut solo album, PREY//IV in early 2022.