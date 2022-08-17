Pushing Veronica Release New Single 'Day at a Time'

So-Cal natives, Pushing Veronica, has released their magnetic new video "Day At A Time" to accompany their recently released single. "Day At A Time" follows the success of "Everything For You" and "Stranger" and marks their third release of the year.

Laden with a deceivingly melancholy intro, "Day At A Time" breaks the prototypical structure of a punk-rock anthem, leading listeners through the ebbs and flows of life and despair laced between guitar-driven cuts and melodic chaos put forth by lead vocalist Julien Silvås. The track was produced by ​​ Drew Polovick (Friday Pilots Club, Mothica, Jordy).

"The newest song from Pushing Veronica, 'Day At A Time' is an anthem for anyone who has found themselves down the dark depressing road to destructive behavior," Silvås shares of the track. "We can all get stuck in a loop of despair and hopelessness. The overall end of the song is stepping back and finding a way to deal with life and take it a 'Day At A Time.' There is always light if you stay present and believe."

Directed and edited by Brian Cox, notable for his work with Bring Me The Horizon, The Used, Dani Filth, Glenn Danzig, and The Misfits, "Day At A Time" highlights founding member and lead vocalist Silvås in a glitched-out, graffiti-laden warehouse confronting his own anxieties, depression, and demons within himself, similar to the theme of the track. In the end, sometimes the only solution is to slow down and take each obstacle one day at a time.

"Sometimes starting over can be the perfect medicine when coming out of the darkness," Cox shares. "Working with Julien was a blast! Although there were persistent bees flying around his face at one point, he rolled with it at the moment anyway as I shouted direction at him."

"Pushing Veronica has always had my attention," Cox continues. "From their colorful and imaginative visuals to their music, to their upbeat personalities-I am just so stoked to finally work together and be a part of this new song!"

Southern-California rockers Pushing Veronica encourage the sort of uninhibited irreverence that's worthy of chanting along in unison. "Pushing Veronica is about being the truest version of yourself," explains Julien. "To encourage inclusivity and letting go of your inhibitions"

At 19 and 20 years old, Pushing Veronica has toured the United States 4 times, been lauded by Alternative Press for their "infectious and high-spirited...Green Day-like stylings," garnered hundreds of thousands of YouTube views from collaborations with legendary directors like Dean Karr [Marilyn Manson, Deftones], and a new music video coming from the amazing Brian Cox [Bring Me The Horizon and Good Charlotte]. They have had the opportunity to work with iconic Grammy-Winner and Multi-Platinum selling producer Dave Schiffman [Weezer, System of a Down, PUP, Hozier, Adele, Vampire Weekend, Anti-Flag].

Now, the group is thrilled to collaborate with the trailblazing producer Drew Polovick (Friday Pilots Club, Mothica, Jordy). Currently, the band is writing and recording new music after a successful spring U.S. tour in direct support of Gemini Syndrome. So take the ride with Pushing Veronica-you just might have the time of your life. The revolution starts with all of us!

Watch the new music video here: