Pushing Daizies Are Back With Their Meaningful New Future Bass Track 'On My Own'

Pushing Daizies are back at it again with a brand new future bass single titled "On My Own," just weeks after releasing their last track "Our Love." Staying true to their emotive and yet dark style, this mysterious duo weaves wistful lyrics with upbeat instrumentals for a thoughtful seventh production this year.

Since their debut in early 2021, Pushing Daizies have revealed more about their identity through their music than anything else - an enigmatic pair of talented producers who are capable of melodic and yet hard-hitting tracks. "On My Own" plants yet another seed in the mystery that is this duo, and we can't wait to hear what comes next.

"On My Own is for anyone that is feeling alone or feeling down. We wanted this song to encourage people to keep pushing and moving forward in life....and whatever you are dealing with, you are never truly alone." - Pushing Daizies

Pushing Daizies is the pseudonym of two US-based dance music producers joining forces. The enigmatic duo makes groovy, bass-heavy, electronic dance music that creates an emotional roller coaster, pulling at the heartstrings of its listeners. The project, which initially began as multiple collaborations between the two artists, transpired as their synergy saw no end in sight.

"Once we found our rhythm, we knew we had something special. It was bigger than just a few singles. I guess you could say that the project was an accident in the greatest way possible," said one of the producers. The term "pushing daisies" refers to the flowers that grow over a burial plot when someone dies, which is symbolic of the cycles of life and death, light and dark. Said differently, when someone dies, life is created.

Listen here: