Puscifer Announces 'Existential Reckoning' Tour

Puscifer bring their unique theater-meets-concert experience to stages nationwide this Summer as the Arizona-born outfit featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round tour in support of their highly-regarded 2020 album, Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG).

The dates, which kick off June 9 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, include the group's largest scale performances to date with shows slated for Los Angeles' venerable Greek Theatre (site of Keenan's one-time-only Cinquanta mini festival), Brooklyn's movie palace-turned-concert-hall Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Over the years, Puscifer tours has traversed the Arizona desert, explored the barn dances of the American South, and tapped into the technicolor world of the Lucha libre. With Existential Reckoning the Pusciverse expanded into the cosmos. A taste of the live outing was hinted at with the ground-breaking and bedazzling "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti" livestream event.

An on-demand/VOD version of the concert film and its accompanying soundtrack were released in November 2021, with physical versions of the soundtrack and film (vinyl and VHS) available via retailers on Feb. 25 (pre-order). Puscifer TV is the online repository for all things Puscifer including the aforementioned "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti," as well as "Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot by Puscifer," "What Is... Puscifer," and "A Curmudgeon's Guide to Divine Collisions and Pythagorean Oenology."

Tour Dates

June 9 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

June 11 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

June 14 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

June 15 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

June 16 Dallas, TX McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

June 19 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

June 22 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

June 24 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

June 25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

June 26 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 28 Boston, MA House of Blues

June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)

July 2 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

July 3 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

July 5 Omaha, NE The Admiral

July 6 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

July 7 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater - Delta Performance Hall

July 9 Portland, OR The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 10 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time with VIP package details to be made available in the coming days. Moodie Black open on all headlining dates.