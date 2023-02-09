Purr Share 'Cave' & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly

"Cave," the latest track by New York City's Purr, talks of taking a chance on love over cool melodies with Purr's own take on a confident, 70's inspired style. In the song's video half of the band's duo, Jack Staffen, sings the track in a flickering black and white clip.

"This is a song about caving in," said the other half of the duo, Eliza Callahan.

"Cave" follows the release of last month's "The Natural," a lyrically wry yet cutting and country-nodding track that treads a line between self-effacing and self-accepting.

In April Purr will play their first shows of 2023, opening for Ruston Kelly in Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

4/17 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club #

4/19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

4/20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony #

4/21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

4/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts #

# - with Ruston Kelly

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez