Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Purr Share 'Cave' & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly

Purr Share 'Cave' & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly

The tour stops in Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia and more.

Feb. 09, 2023  

"Cave," the latest track by New York City's Purr, talks of taking a chance on love over cool melodies with Purr's own take on a confident, 70's inspired style. In the song's video half of the band's duo, Jack Staffen, sings the track in a flickering black and white clip.

"This is a song about caving in," said the other half of the duo, Eliza Callahan.

"Cave" follows the release of last month's "The Natural," a lyrically wry yet cutting and country-nodding track that treads a line between self-effacing and self-accepting.

In April Purr will play their first shows of 2023, opening for Ruston Kelly in Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

4/17 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club #
4/19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #
4/20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony #
4/21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #
4/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts #

# - with Ruston Kelly

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Future Past Arena Tour Photo
Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American 'Future Past' Arena Tour
Duran Duran has announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as guests across the run. THE FUTURE PAST TOUR will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18.
Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: Fleetwood Macs Rumours Photo
Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: Fleetwood Mac's Rumours
Following the success of previous album-in-concerts Stevie Wonder's 'Songs in the Key of Life,' Queen's 'A Night at the Opera,' David Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust...', and Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon,' musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate Fleetwood Mac's classic album 'Rumours', featuring a rotating cast of singers and a 5-piece band performing the classic album in its entirety.
Mexicos Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single Chucha Photo
Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'
The track is in stark contrast to what listeners hear on their first LP Batuco (2020), a now-cult-classic marked by traditional folk and cumbia songs that they recorded, nearly by accident, on a 4-track at Perros Con Tiña Studios in Santiago, Chile. “Chucha'', and the album that contains it, reflects the vibrant, ruthless.
A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single Moving On Photo
A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'
New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A return with their new single “Moving On.” Complete with synth-infused beats and big pop hooks, the song marks the band’s first original music release in four years, and underscores why they’ve proven to be a true planetary phenomenon since their inception in 2015.

From This Author - Michael Major


FROZEN 3 Is in the WorksFROZEN 3 Is in the Works
February 8, 2023

A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! CEO Bob Iger announced the new flim during Disney's Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.
VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'
February 8, 2023

Created by Melody Sweets, Melissa King-Jules, and Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in Absinthe), the six-episode web series features an all-star cast of singularly talented burlesque, comedy, and variety artists, including Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT), Voki Kalfayan (Gazillionaire in Absinthe), Miss Behave (Miss Behave Gameshow), and more.
Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'
February 8, 2023

The track is in stark contrast to what listeners hear on their first LP Batuco (2020), a now-cult-classic marked by traditional folk and cumbia songs that they recorded, nearly by accident, on a 4-track at Perros Con Tiña Studios in Santiago, Chile. “Chucha'', and the album that contains it, reflects the vibrant, ruthless.
A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'
February 8, 2023

New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A return with their new single “Moving On.” Complete with synth-infused beats and big pop hooks, the song marks the band’s first original music release in four years, and underscores why they’ve proven to be a true planetary phenomenon since their inception in 2015.
Beyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming PlatformsBeyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming Platforms
February 8, 2023

Beyoncé has shared the 'Wetter Remix' for her Grammy winning single 'CUFF IT.' On Sunday, the original track won Best R&B Song at the GRAMMYs. The new remix features work by Nile Rodgers, Honey Dijon, Brittany '@Chi_Coney' Coney, Beam, Raphael Saadiq, Denisia '@Blu June' Andrews, and more.
share