Purple Witch Culver Releases 'Seven of Wands'

For Purple Witch of Culver's fifth single, "Seven of Wands" they put the synthesizers, drum machines, and tape effects in the closet, opting for a more organic classic indie singer-songwriter approach, reminiscent of Elliott Smith and Aimee Mann.

Purple Witch tracks are usually fully recorded by Sarah Safaie and Evan Taylor. For "Seven of Wands" the duo enlisted additional musicians to form a band, including Tim Young (Late Late Show band) on guitar and Jon Schwarz (Derde Verde) on bass. Taylor provided vocals, drums, guitar, and organ and Safaie contributed vocals and saxophones. Not unlike their last single, "Malibu's Passing", "Seven of Wands" was started at 4th Street recording in Santa Monica, moved to Studio G in Brooklyn for further work, and completed at Taylor's studio, Loantaka Sound in Downtown Los Angeles. It was mixed by Spencer Guerra (Posthumous Jimi Hendrix albums, Nellie McKay).

"The song meanders in to 'sections of collective consciousness. or "cult sections,'" Taylor says with a smirk, referring to the shift in literal imagery to the abstract. He expands: "we created little respites where the listener can get lost in a different whimsical world before being hit hard with reality again". The song fades out with a stacked vocal group mantra about society's inability to maintain focus when batting challenging problems while bombastic horns play enticing figures coaxing the listener to feel invigorated and take action.

Purple Witch of Culver is currently working on new material at their home base, Loantaka Sound. "Seven of Wands" will be released on (?) on Loantaka Records. Purple Witch will be performing at Highland Park Bowl on September 16th with more dates to be announced shortly.