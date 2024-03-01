Pure Xtc Releases New Single 'Fall Apart'

Alternative pop artist pure xtc returns with her first release of 2024, "Fall Apart." Following the track's release, a short film will premiere on March 20th.

"Fall Apart," both the song and the short film, heralds the start of a trilogy of short films. pure xtc has shared the stage with artists including Fletcher, Jenny Lewis (from Rilo Kiley and The Postal Service), Dashboard Confessional, and others.

pure xtc shares, "Last September, I was feeling extremely down. I hadn't toured as much as I had planned. I felt like I wasn't doing enough and was financially struggling. Being present amidst all of this felt like a Herculean task. I took some time to focus on being human without forcing any creative output. During that time, I was hanging out with a friend who was also navigating the challenges of being a young adult post-pandemic. We had a venting session, and when I asked about her weekend plans, she replied, "I'm just gonna rot in my apartment." That hit me hard; I quickly jotted that line down in my notes app."

When she finally returned to the studio, the first verse lyrics poured out, and the music quickly followed. That euphoria helped to produce a handful of new songs that will be released this year.

"Fall Apart" was predominantly recorded in pure xtc's home studio. However, in a return to her roots, Hughes also tracked live drums in Baltimore, MD at Studio 14. "Fall Apart" was created with co-producer Bryan Czap (ex. The Dangerous Summer) and executive producer & mix engineer Walter Kazmier. The track was mastered by Mike Piacentini (Depeche Mode + Cheap Trick) at Sony Entertainment's Battery Studios.