Punk Rock Trio RADKEY Hits The Road With Dates Throughout 2021

Fresh off a handful of dates opening up for Foo Fighters and performance at Lollapalooza this past weekend, Radkey has wasted no time getting in front of large audiences and winning them over, fan by fan, with their infectious rock sound.

As pre-teens growing up in small-town Saint Joseph, MO, brothers Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke enrolled in rock 'n' roll high school as their ticket out of Nowheresville. The brothers played their first show opening for Fishbone in 2011 and haven't looked back since.

Radkey is currently out on the road opening for select dates for Foo Fighters as part of their 26th Anniversary Tour, after appearing in Dave Grohl's new documentary What Drives Us. They will be performing at Alternating Currents in Davenport, IA on August 21, Riot Fest in Chicago, IL on September 17, and will also be direct support to Local H during their The Lifers Retour 2021 in September to November. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Radkey's latest album Green Room was self-released and crowd-funded by fans around the world, proving that DIY is not only possible but that it is well and thriving. New Noise Magazine explains, "by playing a retro style of hard rock/punk (while adding newer layers like sludge), the band is able to tune into an overall feel that hasn't really existed since the dawn of Nirvana: seriously good rock that doesn't take itself so seriously." Green Room can be streamed here.

Radkey 2021 Tour Dates (subject to change):

8/03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater +

8/05 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater +

8/07 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre +

8/09 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre +

8/11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

8/12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

8/14 - Kearney, NE - The Other Side

8/21 - Davenport, IA - Alternating Currents

9/17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

9/21 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge

9/23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar #

9/24 - Dallas, TX - Trees #

9/26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room #

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo #

9/30 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel #

10/1 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver #

10/4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne #

10/5 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile- Small Room #

10/8 - Denver, CO - Marquis #

10/9 - Lincoln, NE - Rye Room #

10/11 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar #

10/12 - St. Louis.MO - Blueberry Hill #

10/13 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub & Billiards #

10/15 - Charlotte, NC - Evening Muse #

10/16 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern #

10/18 - Orlando, FL - The Social #

10/19 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits #

10/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Star Bar

10/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison LIVE

10/24 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar #

10/26 - Chicopee, MA - Geraldines Live Music Bar #

10/27 - New York City, NY - LPR #

10/29 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery #

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie #

11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall #

11/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall #

11/4 - Chicago - Metro #

11/5 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

12/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

12/18 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

+ with Foo Fighters

# with Local H