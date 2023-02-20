Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Public Serpents Release 'When Pigs Lie' Single

Their new album "The Bully Puppet" will be available both digitally and physically on March 24.

Feb. 20, 2023  

New Jersey crust-ska punks Public Serpents (featuring former Choking Victim member Skwert Gunn) released their new song and video "When Pigs Lie" today. The video was shot and edited by Benjamin Clapp.

If you ever wanted to see one of the most iconic figures of East Coast crust-rocksteady as a muppet - now is your chance!

Since Public Serpents first entered the scene in 2008 with their debut album "The Feeding Of The Fortune 5000", they've appeared on splits with bands UpperDowner and recent Fat Wreck Chords signee Escape From The Zoo, receiving critical acclaim in the worldwide crack-rock-steady scene.

After dealing with a succession of professional and personal setbacks over the last decade, including incarceration, homelessness, and the end of his marriage, Skwert says of the 13 tracks that make up the new album: "My whole life is invested in this. Artistically, physically and mentally, I'd probably die without it... there literally would be no point in living at this point."

2022 saw Public Serpents touring with some incredible bands like The Suicide Machines, Escape From The Zoo, and Catbite in cities across America before shipping out to Europe for a month long tour over seas, playing venues ranging from the world-renowned Manchester Punk Festival to a Hungarian bomb shelter under the streets of Budapest.

Public Serpents are heading on tour in the lead-up to the album's release (see dates below). The trek also includes a pair of NJ/NYC record release shows in April.

Watch the new music video here:



