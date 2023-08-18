Psychology Release New Single 'The Economy'

Cerebral rock band Psychology have released “The Economy,” the latest single from their self-titled debut album out September 8th via Cart/Horse Records.

The track speaks to having your perspective changed for the better after meeting somebody new, featuring compelling lyricism and strategically layered guitar solos. Check out the premiere from New Noise Magazine here.

While the band’s debut single “First Contact” is about meeting the one and was inspired by the moment lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist John Atkinson met his wife, “The Economy” is a continuation of those themes and is about the road you follow after. In what seems to be a straightforward and exciting time of a relationship can actually be somewhat complex, a moment of realization that is portrayed throughout the breezy rock track with its flurry of guitar work and endearing vocals.

John shares, “‘The Economy’ was, at first, an attempt at a candy pop song. I think I got that part down, but it also turned into something more. Something you can get lost in, like a love affair.”

The forthcoming self-titled LP features “The Economy” along with “First Contact,” a Black Sabbath inspired track that soars with a blended balance of hazy vocals, a thick drum groove, and buzzing guitars that transition into a masterful guitar solo. The two singles offer just a glimpse of what lies at the core of Psychology.

Throughout its 11 tracks, the collection of love songs speak to the heart and the head of the listener as they tap into the challenges of everyday life - regardless of the difficulties faced. Psychology was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three), and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth). Full track listing below.

As the vision of vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer John Atkinson, Psychology crafts cerebral rock uplifted by shoegaze fuzz, waves of distortion, and provocative and poignant vocal musings.

While earning his masters degree in Educational Psychology at Temple University, John was inspired after learning the positive effects music can have on the brain — including fending off Alzheimer's and early dementia — and soon decided to tune up his guitar skills and make music of his own. Now, John hopes to share the affirmative power of music with the rest of the world.

Photo Credit: Justin Borucki