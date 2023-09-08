Psychology Release Debut Album 'Psychology'

The album release follows the band’s initial two singles, “First Contact” and “The Economy.”

Sep. 08, 2023

Cerebral rock band Psychology have released their self-titled debut album, Psychology, via Cart/Horse Records. Throughout its 11 tracks, the collection of love songs speak to the heart and the head of the listener as they tap into the challenges of everyday life and the significant relationships we hold close.

On the album, lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist John Atkinson shares: “I’m not sure I would’ve started playing guitar again if I hadn’t learned about the positive effects on the brain when learning an instrument. That said, the minute I did, before I even knew anything, songs and musical pieces just started happening. Immediately, it just felt right. It feels right to be releasing this record now. I’m excited for people to hear it and to be able to move forward with new material after giving this record its due. I hope people listen to it loud.”

Psychology was formed as a creative endeavor by John while earning his masters degree in Educational Psychology. After learning of the positive effects music can have on the brain — including fending off Alzheimer's and early dementia — he soon decided to tune up his guitar skills and make music of his own in hopes of sharing the affirmative power music has with the rest of the world. 

Speaking to the release of new single “Our Broken Heart,” John adds, “I think when people hear the song they’ll view it as an outlier compared to what’s going on with the first two singles musically and thematically. In the context of the album however, and as it stands on its own, it makes perfect sense. There’s a balanced structure present on the record and this song represents that.”

The album release follows the band’s initial two singles, “First Contact” and “The Economy.” While the band’s debut Black Sabbath inspired single “First Contact” is about meeting the one and was inspired by the moment lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist John Atkinson met his wife, breezy rock track “The Economy” is a continuation of those themes and is about the road you follow after.

Newest single and sparkling rock tune “Our Broken Heart” touches on the pain lovers experience together while the percussion-led ballad “Blue” finds John wistfully singing about the last of his days. The album also features guitar-driven “Rings” which celebrates his marriage with his wife and stretches close to nine minutes long, threading together the fabric of their story. Full track listing for Psychology below.

Recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, Psychology was produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three) and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth). With their debut project, the band has received early media support from New Noise Magazine, V13, Amplify The Noise, Spindle Magazine, and more as they offer carefully crafted cerebral rock uplifted by shoegaze fuzz and waves of distortion, instantly drawing in listeners with their provocative and poignant vocal musings.

Photo Credit: Justin Borucki 



