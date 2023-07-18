Psych Indie Rocker Karina Rykman Adds Dates to Headline Tour

Acclaimed singer-songwriter-bassist Karina Rykman has announced a number of new dates for her upcoming US headline tour.

The newly announced dates include Asbury Park, NJ’s Wonder Bar (September 21), Baltimore, MD’s The 8x10 (September 22), and Philadelphia, PA’s Milkboy (December 15). Artist presales begin Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 am (local) – Password: JOYRIDE2023. General on-sales begin Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am (local).

Rykman’s biggest headline tour thus far, JOYRIDE Tour 2023 begins September 20 with a sold-out show at Brooklyn, NY’s Baby’s All Right and then travels the US through mid-December. Special guests include Guerilla Toss (September 21-November 4). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.karinarykman.com/tour.

Last week saw the premiere of Rykman’s brand new single, “Beacon,” available everywhere now. The widescreen anthem is the second song to herald Rykman’s much-anticipated debut album, JOYRIDE, arriving via AWAL on Friday, August 18. Pre-orders are available now.

JOYRIDE was initially heralded by the first single and title track, “Joyride.” Equal parts thick bass, ethereal synths, disco-funk guitar, and silky, inviting vocals, the track – which features signature lead guitar from JOYRIDE co-producer Trey Anastasio – expertly captures Rykman’s jubilant brand of sonic exploration, bridging an array of genres to arrive at her own compelling and original take on psychedelic indie rock.

Hailed by Relix for her “ability to captivate audiences with her distinctive style and remarkable talent,” Rykman is currently traveling North America on a typically busy summer schedule, including top-billed performances at such festivals as Thornville, OH’s Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival (August 17-19), Cockeysville, MD’s Hot August Music Festival (August 19), Lake George, NY’s Adirondack Independence Music Festival (September 1-3), Indianapolis, IN’s All In Music & Arts Festival (September 9), Mundelein, IL’s The Miracle In Mundelein (September 10), Fredericton, NB’s Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival (September 15), Greenfield, MA’s Wormtown Music Festival (September 15-17), and East Aurora, NY’s Borderland Music Festival (September 17).

Born and raised in New York City, Karina Rykman’s musical path began in her early teens playing in bands whenever she could while attending a veritable ton of live music as a fan. Her prowess on the bass guitar soon landed her a number of high-profile television gigs spanning America’s Got Talent to backing up pop star Julia Michaels on TODAY.

By the end of her senior year at NYU, Rykman’s talent and infectious spirit saw her invited to join pianist Marco Benevento’s band (as recommended by Ween bassist Dave Dreiwitz), with whom she performed countless shows including dates with Vulfpeck, Dispatch, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Guster, and many more.

Rykman soon formed her own namesake band, accompanied by Adam November (guitar, loopers, effects) and Chris Corsico (drums). She quickly earned a reputation as a mesmerizing, unmissable live act, lighting up an array of international stages with headline sets, show-stealing festival performances (including Bonnaroo, Peach Music Festival, and Sweetwater 420 Fest), shows alongside Khruangbin, Guster, and The Disco Biscuits (among others), and recent appearances sitting in with the 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

That same spellbinding power was soon captured on a series of independent singles, including “Elevator” and the million-streaming “Plants,” both of which have now been newly enhanced for Rykman’s debut album, JOYRIDE. Written and recorded with childhood friend, producer Gabe Monro, the album serves as a vivid canvas for Rykman’s vibrant expression and chameleonic songcraft. JOYRIDE features Trey Anastasio as co-producer and featured musician, contributing guitar on five of the album’s nine tracks.

The collaboration is the outcome of a happenstance encounter when both artists performed at 2021’s Peach Music Festival in Scranton, PA. Anastasio took a profound interest in being a part of Rykman’s debut album, offering the use of his storied Vermont studio, The Barn, along with the suggestion to work with renowned mixer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Swans, Ramones).

KARINA RYKMAN - “JOYRIDE TOUR 2023”

AUGUST

11 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavilion (Free Show)

17-19 – Thornville, OH – Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival *

19 – Cockeysville, MD – Hot August Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER

1-3 – Lake George, NY – Adirondack Independence Music Festival *

9 – Indianapolis, IN – All In Music & Arts Festival *

10 – Mundelein, IL – The Miracle In Mundelein *

15 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival *

15-17 – Greenfield, MA – Wormtown Music Festival

17 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Music Festival *

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right (SOLD OUT)

21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar †

22 – Baltimore, MD – The 8x10 †

23 – Richmond, VA – The Camel †

25 – Raleigh, NC – Pour House †

26 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall †

28 – Charleston, SC – Pour House †

29 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5 †

30 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man †

OCTOBER

27 – San Diego, CA – Winstons †

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Venice West †

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel †

NOVEMBER

1 – Cave Junction, OR – Bruno’s Cavern †

2 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub †

3 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall †

4 – Seattle, WA – High Dive †

30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Putnam Place

DECEMBER

1 – Burlington, VT – Nectar’s

2 – Burlington, VT – Nectar’s

3 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

16 – Boston, MA – Sonia

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests Guerilla Toss