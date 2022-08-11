Protoje Drops New Single 'Family' Ft. Jesse Royal & Shares Tour Dates

Protoje is making his rounds. The Jamaican artist's 2020 album was entitled In Search of Lost Time, and he is back on the road to do just that. The Grammy-nominated vocalist has been performing the album live for the very first time since the pandemic, almost two years after its release.

Fresh from his sold-out European tour and U.S. festival stops - running the gambit from Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to the Roots Picnic - Protoje will return to the states this fall for The Lost In Time Tour. Fellow Jamaican artists and comrades Jesse Royal and Lila Iké will join him on his headlining tour. See full dates below.

In celebration of this announcement, Protoje aptly drops his new single and video "Family" featuring Jesse Royal. The iotosh-produced bop is the third single, following "Hills" and "Incient Stepping," from his anticipated sixth studio album slated for release in September 2022 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. Stay tuned for details within the coming weeks.

Protoje keeps his pack tight and ignites an inviting energy on "Family." The video, directed by SAMO, showcases his loved ones in a series of vignettes. The stand-out visual features Protoje, Jesse Royal and friends rolling through the streets of L.A. in candy-coated classic cars.

"This song started out as a positive meditation about being back on the road. Then once I said the word "family" it changed the tone, because I started to think of how loosely we use the word family in Jamaica. I thought about how many people I call family, who did not really deserve that reference. Family are those who you can count on in your times of need, those who are there for you at your lowest.

The last two years have shown me who my family is. Jesse was a perfect fit for this song. He has this amazing energy about him that uplifts you. We have a close relationship that has developed steadily over the years, so it's going to be awesome for us to tour together this fall," states Protoje.

Protoje is one of the forerunners of reggae's new generation. Known for his innovative spirit and genre-bending sound - blending reggae with hip hop, R&B, dancehall, dub and afrobeats - he has been a consistent force in Jamaican music over the last decade. Since his 2014 breakthrough hit "Who Knows" ft. Chronixx (approaching 175 million YT views) to his 2018 Grammy-nominated album A Matter of Time to an unprecedented record deal in 2020 with RCA Records via Six Course Music for his label In.Digg.Nation Collective, Protoje continues to break new barriers and execute his vision.

Watch the new music video here:

U.S. Tour Dates

Sat/Aug-20 in Tacoma, Washington @ Reggae On The Way

Fri/Sep-09 in Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^*

Sat/Sep-10 in Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station ^*

Sun/Sep-11 in Norfolk, VA @ Norva ^*

Tue/Sep-13 in New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^*

Thu/Sep-15 in Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^*

Fri/Sep-16 in Washington, DC @ Fillmore ^*

Sat/Sep-17 in Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^*

Sun/Sep-18 in Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground ^*

Wed/Sep-21 in Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue ^*

Thu/Sep-22 in Chicago, IL @ Concord ^*

Fri/Sep-23 in Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^*

Sun/Sep-25 in Denver, CO @ Cervantes ^*

Tue/Sep-27 in Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^*

Thu/Sep-29 in Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge ^*

Sat/Oct-01 in Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^*

Sun/Oct-02 in San Jose, CA @ Lost in Riddim Festival

Mon/Oct-03 in Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^*

Wed/Oct-05 in Los Angeles, CA @ Novo ^*

Fri/Oct-07 in San Diego, CA @ Beach House ^*

Sat/Oct-08 in Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up

^ Jesse Royal

*Lila Iké