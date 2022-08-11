Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Protoje Drops New Single 'Family' Ft. Jesse Royal & Shares Tour Dates

Protoje Drops New Single 'Family' Ft. Jesse Royal & Shares Tour Dates

Protoje's new album will drop in September.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Protoje is making his rounds. The Jamaican artist's 2020 album was entitled In Search of Lost Time, and he is back on the road to do just that. The Grammy-nominated vocalist has been performing the album live for the very first time since the pandemic, almost two years after its release.

Fresh from his sold-out European tour and U.S. festival stops - running the gambit from Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to the Roots Picnic - Protoje will return to the states this fall for The Lost In Time Tour. Fellow Jamaican artists and comrades Jesse Royal and Lila Iké will join him on his headlining tour. See full dates below.

In celebration of this announcement, Protoje aptly drops his new single and video "Family" featuring Jesse Royal. The iotosh-produced bop is the third single, following "Hills" and "Incient Stepping," from his anticipated sixth studio album slated for release in September 2022 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. Stay tuned for details within the coming weeks.

Protoje keeps his pack tight and ignites an inviting energy on "Family." The video, directed by SAMO, showcases his loved ones in a series of vignettes. The stand-out visual features Protoje, Jesse Royal and friends rolling through the streets of L.A. in candy-coated classic cars.

"This song started out as a positive meditation about being back on the road. Then once I said the word "family" it changed the tone, because I started to think of how loosely we use the word family in Jamaica. I thought about how many people I call family, who did not really deserve that reference. Family are those who you can count on in your times of need, those who are there for you at your lowest.

The last two years have shown me who my family is. Jesse was a perfect fit for this song. He has this amazing energy about him that uplifts you. We have a close relationship that has developed steadily over the years, so it's going to be awesome for us to tour together this fall," states Protoje.

Protoje is one of the forerunners of reggae's new generation. Known for his innovative spirit and genre-bending sound - blending reggae with hip hop, R&B, dancehall, dub and afrobeats - he has been a consistent force in Jamaican music over the last decade. Since his 2014 breakthrough hit "Who Knows" ft. Chronixx (approaching 175 million YT views) to his 2018 Grammy-nominated album A Matter of Time to an unprecedented record deal in 2020 with RCA Records via Six Course Music for his label In.Digg.Nation Collective, Protoje continues to break new barriers and execute his vision.

Watch the new music video here:

U.S. Tour Dates

Sat/Aug-20 in Tacoma, Washington @ Reggae On The Way
Fri/Sep-09 in Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^*
Sat/Sep-10 in Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station ^*
Sun/Sep-11 in Norfolk, VA @ Norva ^*
Tue/Sep-13 in New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^*
Thu/Sep-15 in Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^*
Fri/Sep-16 in Washington, DC @ Fillmore ^*
Sat/Sep-17 in Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^*
Sun/Sep-18 in Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground ^*
Wed/Sep-21 in Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue ^*
Thu/Sep-22 in Chicago, IL @ Concord ^*
Fri/Sep-23 in Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^*
Sun/Sep-25 in Denver, CO @ Cervantes ^*
Tue/Sep-27 in Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^*
Thu/Sep-29 in Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge ^*
Sat/Oct-01 in Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^*
Sun/Oct-02 in San Jose, CA @ Lost in Riddim Festival
Mon/Oct-03 in Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^*
Wed/Oct-05 in Los Angeles, CA @ Novo ^*
Fri/Oct-07 in San Diego, CA @ Beach House ^*
Sat/Oct-08 in Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up

^ Jesse Royal
*Lila Iké




From This Author - Michael Major


Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home Available to Rent on Booking.com
August 10, 2022

The global travel leader is giving fans of the iconic New York City-based series the chance to embark on a two-night getaway of a lifetime to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Hideaway nestled in Amagansett, Long Island – complete with all the luxuries one would expect when vacationing out East. Check out how you can stay in the home now!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform
August 10, 2022

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival who last month announced an initial list of participants today adds Emmylou Harris, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew – Remain In Light, Tré Burt, Mekit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Antibalas to its ever expanding line up.
Issa Rae, Porsha Williams & More Will Guest Star on SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Season Two
August 10, 2022

The new season will feature Ace Vane, Emmy-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Emmy-nominee Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Emmy-nominee Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, and more.
ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS to Make Its FOX Debut
August 10, 2022

The all-star event, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.” 
Peacock Adds New Episodes of Law&Crime's PRIME CRIME
August 10, 2022

This series continues to take a deep dive into high-profile crime and courtroom stories, such as the televised trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that had the whole world watching, the bizarre murder case of real estate heir Robert Durst, and the death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose shooting caught on tape rocked a nation.