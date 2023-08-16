Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'

This is the first offering from his forthcoming debut album Sad But Happy, which is set for release on October 20.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'

Promiseland (AKA Johann Rashid) unveils new haunting single “Bad Days” – out now via Cult Records. This is the first offering from his forthcoming debut album Sad But Happy, which is set for release on October 20.

The accompanying Pietro Copps-directed video draws inspiration from Promiseland’s heroic and literal upside-down performances across New York City with a nod to The Specials’ 1981 “Ghost Town” music video. It follows the multifaceted artist as he roams through the streets of Los Angeles, searching night and day for a solace he’s yet to find.

“I was making this track one afternoon in New York City with my friend Bozidar Brazda. One of those songs you kinda make in like 45 mins. A word freestyle just happened. I played it for Jules (Julian Casablancas) when we were recording stuff for Grand Theft Auto, sitting in the Casino Hotel of the Mohegan Sun CT,” Promiseland shared on the making of “Bad Times.”

 “Jules wrote a melody for the chorus on guitar, I recorded him playing the chorus key line which exposed the track to a feeling, a kind of dance club euphoria. A kind of viking ready for battle chant. Collaboration is everything.”

Stay tuned for the next chapter to find out if Promiseland will make it to the promised land – or if said land even exists…

About Promiseland:

Johann Rashid AKA Promiseland is a multidisciplinary artist who works in the forms of music, performance art, and video. Johann Rashid is also a key collaborator of the project Mazmorra Brillante. Promiseland is currently signed to Julian Casablancas’ label, Cult Records. He is working on a forthcoming debut LP.

In 2014 Johann Rashid arrived in New York City and found the direction to bring to life the unrealized project of Promiseland. He quickly became infamous for his live shows — he mirrored his gristling urgent music with a wildly dynamic performance that more often than not resulted in broken ribs, bloody gashes, or jalapeno-infused tequila in his eyes. 

His music, a fiery collision of punk vocals, propelling beats, poetic chants and ritualistic lyrics quickly gained him a rabid fan base which came to include Julian Casablancas, who signed him to his label, Cult Records, and dubbed him "The Future Prince of Anarchy.”

You never know when Rashid will show up, when you least expect it he will be at that party suddenly unfurling from a rod on the ceiling — the signal of an unforgettable evening. Promiseland’s 2017 single, the menacing “Take Down the House” is aptly featured in Grand Theft Auto V.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

