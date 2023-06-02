Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jamaica's genre-blending dancehall auteur Projexx returns with “Top Speed” featuring Giggs and Marksman. The explosive track marks the global artist's first new single of 2023, and in typical fashion, he conjures up a sleek and dance floor-ready jam. That tone is reflected in the suitably provocative music video.

On the cut, Projexx handles the chorus, sliding through with a delightfully sly delivery as he details the particular likes and dislikes of his love interest. British rapper Giggs gives the song his signature firebrand energy, electrifying the track with clever bars and playful one-liners. Jamaica's emerging star Marksman then comes through to wrap the song up. 

Directed by Jamaica native 300K, the accompanying video is cinematic in presentation with Projexx and his crew showing off their fast cars and beautiful women in the style of a major motion picture. It sets the stage for a breakout year for Projexx who is gearing up for a body of work on the horizon.

About the track Projexx shares, "I wanted to produce something different and unusual, so I was in the studio experimenting with Nate and Tyree when they came up with the beat. I was freestyling until I found the first line 'Bimma inna top speed.' I hit up Marksman on IG and told him he’d be dope on the song, so I flew to Jamaica to shoot the video with him, and that’s when Giggs sent his verse and the rest is history."

The new single follows a monumental 2021 and 2022 from Projexx, who released his last project, Queen Hill, two years ago. That EP was headlined by cuts like “Sidepiece,” which was a continuation of the genre-blending songs Projexx began releasing in 2021. That includes his banger with Bakersteez titled “Bigga League,” the boundary-smashing hit that documents his ascent as he takes over Jamaica’s National Stadium in the video.

With the release of “Top Speed,” Projexx ensures that 2023 will be his strongest year yet.

Photo Credit: Pop Photography 


