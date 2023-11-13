Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Memphis producer and engineer Matt Ross-Spang's work has received seven total nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Ross-Spang co-produced the Blind Boys of Alabama's Echoes of the South — which is up for Best American Roots Performance, Best Americana Performance, and Best Roots Gospel Album — and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Best Folk Album-nominated Jubilee.

He also engineered Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s Weathervanes, which is nominated for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance, and Best American Roots Song.

Ross-Spang has previously won two Grammy Awards, for engineering Isbell’s 2015 album Something More Than Free and again for its follow-up, The Nashville Sound, in 2017. Other recent work in 2023 alone include producing Peter One's Come Back To Me, Lucero's Should've Learned by Now, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones' Angels In Science Fiction, in addition to mixing Morgan Wade's Psychopath.

Ross-Spang has been producing, engineering, and mixing music at the most iconic studios in Memphis, Muscle Shoals, and Nashville — Sun, Sam Phillips, Fame, RCA — since age 16. His credits include albums by Elvis Presley, Lou Reed, Al Green, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Lori McKenna, Margo Price, S.G. Goodman, Drive-By Truckers, Mountain Goats, Cut Worms, Iron & Wine, and more.

Ross-Spang recently opened his own studio in Memphis called Southern Grooves, which Reverb featured in their "Show Us Your Space" series, praising, "In the middle of the 20th century, the wonderful mix of soul, country, blues, R&B, and rock 'n' roll that shot out of Memphis studios like Sun and Stax electrified the world. Producer, engineer, and studio owner Matt Ross-Spang—who probably knows as much about this Memphis Sound as anyone still living can know—is giving it new life in the 21st century."

Photos by Cody Fletcher