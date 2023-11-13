Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Ross-Spang has been producing, engineering, and mixing music at the most iconic studios in Memphis, Muscle Shoals, and Nashville.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Memphis producer and engineer Matt Ross-Spang's work has received seven total nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Ross-Spang co-produced the Blind Boys of Alabama's Echoes of the South — which is up for Best American Roots Performance, Best Americana Performance, and Best Roots Gospel Album — and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Best Folk Album-nominated Jubilee.

He also engineered Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s Weathervanes, which is nominated for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance, and Best American Roots Song.

Ross-Spang has previously won two Grammy Awards, for engineering Isbell’s 2015 album Something More Than Free and again for its follow-up, The Nashville Sound, in 2017. Other recent work in 2023 alone include producing Peter One's Come Back To Me, Lucero's Should've Learned by Now, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones' Angels In Science Fiction, in addition to mixing Morgan Wade's Psychopath.

Ross-Spang has been producing, engineering, and mixing music at the most iconic studios in Memphis, Muscle Shoals, and Nashville — Sun, Sam Phillips, Fame, RCA — since age 16. His credits include albums by Elvis Presley, Lou Reed, Al Green, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Lori McKenna, Margo Price, S.G. Goodman, Drive-By Truckers, Mountain Goats, Cut Worms, Iron & Wine, and more.

Ross-Spang recently opened his own studio in Memphis called Southern Grooves, which Reverb featured in their "Show Us Your Space" series, praising, "In the middle of the 20th century, the wonderful mix of soul, country, blues, R&B, and rock 'n' roll that shot out of Memphis studios like Sun and Stax electrified the world. Producer, engineer, and studio owner Matt Ross-Spang—who probably knows as much about this Memphis Sound as anyone still living can know—is giving it new life in the 21st century."

Photos by Cody Fletcher



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
FELICITY Announces New Single Kill Em All Photo
FELICITY Announces New Single 'Kill 'Em All'

Orlando trash rock band FELICITY has announced their forthcoming single “Kill ‘Em All.” Featuring rap rock group Discrepancies, “Kill ‘Em All” sets a blistering pace as it calls out deception and hypocrisy.

2
Don McLean Releases Remastered Jerusalem Photo
Don McLean Releases Remastered 'Jerusalem'

Friday, November 13, legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean released a remastered version of his iconic song 'Jerusalem.' This timeless track is now available for streaming and download on various platforms, with all proceeds generously earmarked for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (@JDC) during these challenging times.

3
Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit) Photo
Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases 'Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)'

Christian hip-hop/rap artist DPB releases his highly anticipated single 'Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)' from his upcoming album. With a unique sound blending positive rap and hip-hop, DPB's music delivers powerful and uplifting messages. This anthem of survival is sure to inspire listeners with its infectious and motivational hook.

4
Dolly Parton Getting the Rockstar Treatment With Media Blitz For New Album Photo
Dolly Parton Getting the 'Rockstar' Treatment With Media Blitz For New Album

Dolly Parton will make her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, airing LIVE on SiriusXM this Wednesday, November 15 at 9am ET. In tandem, Parton’s limited-run channel on SiriusXM—the aptly titled Rockstar Radio—will launch the same day. Check out the full rundown of highlights from Parton’s release week coverage!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month
Texas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest ArtistsTexas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest Artists
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MOULIN ROUGE!