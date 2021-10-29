Producer Remy Prosper Releases Debut EP, SUPERNOVA

From coast to coast, producer Remy Prosper finds inspiration from his surroundings in both Miami and Los Angeles, as both cities inhabit thriving house music scenes. Remy's production has paired well with rappers and singers of all genres, but this time - he's ready to release his music solo. The five track project includes notes of progressive house and tracks well-suited for a late night club atmosphere. His versatility truly shines as we explore his futuristic, wavvy instrumentals with a diverse range of soundscapes.

About Remy Prosper

Often compared to artists like electronic duo Disclosure, Remy carves out his own unique sound in a space that sets the bar for dance music everywhere. His distinct sound and production style stems from a wide range of influences. From classical baroque music, to Quincy Jones and The Beatles, Remy's musical background has always been wide-ranging. He does a perfect job of blending diverse musical styles while creating original sonic elements. Having worked with numerous independent Hip Hop, Pop and R&B artists, Remy prides himself on being able to produce and compose in any music style. It is this ability that landed him top sync placements on shows such as Netflix's "Grand Army'' and the CW's "Black Lightning". "Supernova" is sure to end the year on a high note.

Listen to "Supernova" on Spotify HERE.