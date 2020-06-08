Producer Drew Long Signs With Rock Ridge Music

Producer/engineer Drew Long, who has an extensive list of studio credits including Judah & The Lion and Chris Stapleton, has signed with Nashville, TN-based management company Rock Ridge Music for representation.



Long, back in Nashville, is currently incorporating all he has gleaned from both his influences and his own experiences, while currently working on producing and mixing new music from Judah & The Lion, including the latest single "Beautiful Anyway," Judah Akers' solo project, Pink Laundry ("Like It Like This"), Memphis-based band Joybomb and Texas-born Sam Johnston as well as mixing rising pop artist Spritley.



Long's career began while studying at Belmont University where he became friends with a trio of musicians who became known as the aforementioned Judah & the Lion who asked him to produce their debut EP Sweet Tennessee. From there, Long caught the eye and ear of Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Chris Stapleton), who enlisted him to engineer a number of key sessions for him, including Judah & the Lion's first full-length LP, 2014 Kids These Days, as well as projects from Stapleton, Anderson East, and Houndmouth.



After working with Cobb as part of the team for Chris Stapleton's Traveller (2015 CMA's Album of the Year, 2016 Grammy Winner for Best Country Album, RIAA certified quadruple platinum), Long decided to try his hand outside of Nashville by interning for a year at the infamous Electric Lady Studios in New York City.



Prior to heading to NY, Long was tasked with producing a new version of Judah & the Lion's single "Take It All Back," from the band's sophomore effort Folk Hop N' Roll, for inclusion alongside three other revamped tracks for the Deluxe Edition of the album. His version of "Take It All Back" became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in January 2017 while another one of the tracks he did for this specially named Folk Hop N' Roll Going to Mars Collection, "Suit and Jacket," made it to No. 4 on the same chart.



His lifelong sonic obsessions have led him to a burgeoning production career behind the board, one that has found him equally adept at working with both established artists (Judah & the Lion (co-producer on "Pep Talks"), Houndmouth, Kris Allen) and budding up-and-comers (Betcha, Ry-Lo) alike.



For more about Drew Long visit www.drewlong.us.



For more about Rock Ridge Music visit www.rockridgemusic.com

