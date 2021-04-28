Priscilla Block Celebrates Debut EP with Live Stream & Opry Debut

Mercury Nashville rising star Priscilla Block releases her self-titled major label debut EP this Friday, April 30. Priscilla, who has gained notoriety for her relatable, candid lyrics, wrote all six tracks on the PRISCILLA BLOCK EP. American Songwriter notes, "Priscilla's songs emanate authenticity, making others feel they have a place at the table, and someone new to relate to."

On April 29, Priscilla is performing live and talking through each of the songs featured on the project in a countdown to the EP's release that night. Priscilla has partnered with Busch Beer to stream her full band show live from the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Nashville. Fans can tune in HERE or on Busch's Facebook page beginning at 9pm CT.

"I am so, so, so excited to do this livestream," says Priscilla. "So many people haven't been able to see me play live, and it has been a long time since I've been able to play with my band. And I'm so excited to talk about each song and also give people a taste of what a live show's gonna look like!"

Priscilla will also make her Grand Ole Opry debut this weekend. Fans can tune in Saturday, May 1 where Priscilla will be live on Circle TV, Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

More information on Priscilla Block plus new merchandise including t-shirts, hats and can coolers available at PriscillaBlock.com.

Photo Credit: Logen Christopher