Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases 'Ketamine (The Remix EP)'

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released Ketamine (The Remix EP) via the band's own Morpho Music. Listen to stream the full collection below and to listen to the focus track, "Ketamine (ULTRAPOP REMIX)" by Detroit Collective The Armed.

Other contributions come from the band's longtime mixer, Brandon Bost (HAIM, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga), Finnish electronic duo Pihka Is My Name and Brooklyn's Lauren Flax; each re-imagining the haunting track to make it their own. The song that started it all, "Ketamine," was the first release from the band's debut self-titled EP and most recently appeared in the closing credits of Dexter: New Blood's episode 5.

Princess Goes will kick off their summer headline tour on July 22 at Soundstage in Baltimore, and the band will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and more; along with a special appearance in Michael C. Hall's hometown of Raleigh, NC. Tickets are on-sale now.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum's 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING showcases the band's myriad influences that converge to create the sound that has been earning critical acclaim since the release of the band's self-titled EP from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet, FLOOD, Forbes, Huffington Post, NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Entertainment Tonight and more.

Fueled by synthesizers and drums, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is a swirl of glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder's '70s disco productions for Donna Summer, '80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).

The three band members met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus.

He has also earned many accolades for his acting, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes.

Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal 'Mermaid Avenue' collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

July 22 - Baltimore, Maryland - Soundstage

July 23 - Detroit, Michigan - Smalls

July 24 - Chicago, Illinois - The Metro

July 25 - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Varsity Theater

July 27 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theater

July 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

July 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

July 30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre