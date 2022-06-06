Presley & Taylor To Make Multiple Appearances CMA Fest Week

Sister duo Presley & Taylor love the beach, and the beach loves them! They made their debut appearance on the Florida panhandle opening for Old Dominion at the massive Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam country music festival on Friday and then headed back to Nashville to get ready for a host of performances around Music City.

They kick off the week performing at the popular Song Suffragettes tonight, join Alyssa Bonagura's CMA Fest '22 Kick Off Party on Wednesday, entertain on the outdoor stage at the Hard Rock Café on Broadway Thursday and play AJ's Good Time Bar and Live Oak Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

"We love the beach and have been wanting to play the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam as long as we've been pursuing this dream," said Presley & Taylor. "To play on the same stage as Old Dominion, Gary Allan, Jordan Davis and other great artists was amazing, and the crowd was incredible. We're excited to be back home to play a bunch of shows around Nashville!"

Live Performances

June 6 - 6 p.m. - Song Suffragettes The Listening Room Café

June 8 - 9 p.m. - Alyssa Bonagura CMA Fest '22 Kick Off Party Ole Red

June 9 - 9:15 p.m. - Hard Rock Café Outdoor Stage

June 11 - 6 p.m. - AJ's Good Time Bar

June 12 - 6 p.m. - Live Oak

Presley & Taylor and their band head to San Diego for performances at Moonshine Flats on Friday, June 17 and Moonshine Beach the following night. The ladies will be back in their native Connecticut for their first appearance at the Wolf Den in the legendary Mohegan Sun on July 30.

Presley & Taylor continue as Country Rebel's Featured Artists, recording music, interviews and more at the Rebel Ranch Sound Stage and their weekly "Thank God It's Thursday with Presley & Taylor." The first official release with the partnership was a beautiful a cappella rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" that received over a half million views over July 4th weekend.

Their dog adoption awareness song "Choose Me" and "22 Red Flags" and "The Storm" singles followed the career-establishing "Everybody Sees It" and "Don't Even Know Your Mama" releases, which have garnered millions of combined streams. Videos for "Everybody Sees It" and "Don't Even Know Your Mama" hit the #1 and #2 spots respectively on the fan-voted CMT Music 12-Pack Countdown.