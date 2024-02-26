Pozer Releases New Single 'Kitchen Stove'

Croydon artist Pozer has released his new single ‘Kitchen Stove'. On this track Pozer is showcasing his trademark confident flow with an infectious beat seamlessly on top.

Pozer is a burgeoning artist who is quickly making a name for himself in the music industry with his unique sound and captivating style. Growing up in the vibrant music scene of Croydon, Pozer was heavily influenced by artists like JS x YD.

In December, Pozer captured the attention of music enthusiasts with a studio teaser of his latest track, 'Kitchen Stove.' The teaser generated immediate engagement, signaling the beginning of Pozer's meteoric rise to prominence. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his freestyles, garnering a devoted fanbase and establishing a distinct brand identity. Since its release, the track has been added straight to Kiss Fresh and has been streamed almost 1 million times.

The momentum behind Pozer's music has been nothing short of remarkable. Fans have eagerly shared snippets from his TikTok videos across platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube, resulting in over 40K views per day on each platform. Despite their raw and DIY nature, these snippets have resonated deeply with listeners, further fueling Pozer's rapid ascent.

Pozer's rise to prominence is a testament to his talent, authenticity, and undeniable appeal. As he continues to push boundaries and redefine the music landscape, all eyes are on this emerging artist from Croydon. Pozer's new single ‘Kitchen Stove' is out now.