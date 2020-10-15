Power Pop Icon Richard X Heyman Releasing New Single

From his as-yet-untitled fourteenth album.

"Choices We Make" is the emotive and optimistic CD single by storied singer/songwriter Richard X. Heyman, from his as-yet-untitled fourteenth album. An amalgam of folk pop with Memphis soul, the song is anchored as always by Richard's drumming, guitar and organ and piano, and festooned with a lush vocal arrangement. He is joined in this effort by wife Nancy Leigh on bass, Probyn Gregory (of the Brian Wilson band) on trombone and trumpet, and jazz saxophonist Duke Guillaume. The single is being released October 30 by Turn Up Records as a digital download and via streaming platforms.

Richard was one of the first "one-man band" recording artists to emerge along with Paul McCartney, Emitt Rhodes and Todd Rundgren. Critical praise began with the release of his first album Living Room!! which Rolling Stone magazine proclaimed "an undiscovered treasure." All Music Guide later called him "perhaps America's greatest unsung hero of power pop, a songwriter of uncommon talent and intelligence and a one-man rock band without peer;" the Hartford Courant proclaimed him to be "a true heir to [Brian] Wilson's mantle, amid an ocean of pretenders;" and the Chicago Tribune observed, "Heyman creates something fresh from his influences rather than parroting them." David Wild writing in Rolling Stone praised him saying, "rock'n'roll doesn't get any better than this."

In recent years, Heyman juggled his own work with his activities as a member of the reactivated Doughboys, who first reunited in 2000 to play at his surprise birthday party, and have remained productive ever since, delivering a quintetslew of well-received albums - Is It Now?, Act Your Rage, Shakin' Our Souls, Hot Beat Stew, Front Street Rebels and Running For Covers. Their song Why Can't She See Me? (written by RXH) was chosen #3 Coolest Song in the World on Little Steven's Underground Garage Sirius XM channel at the time of its release.

The lifelong passion for music is what's driven Heyman since his days growing up in Plainfield, New Jersey. He began playing drums at the age of seven and was proficient on guitar and piano by his teens. By then, he had already begun writing songs. He has developed a versatile singing voice, which can range from sweet crooning balladeering to balls-to-the-wall rock'n'roll wailing.

RXH was still in junior high school when he achieved his first taste of rock 'n' roll notoriety as drummer with fabled garage band The Doughboys, whose raucous live sets won them a rabid following in the New York/New Jersey area during the second half of the 1960s. The Doughboys recorded a pair of singles for the Bell label, made multiple appearances on the local TV show Disc-O-Teen (emceed by legendary horror-show host Zacherle), shared stages with the likes of the Beach Boys, the Buckinghams, Neil Diamond and the Syndicate of Sound, and served as the house band at the Café Wha? in Greenwich Village during the summer of 1968.

By the time Heyman reemerged as a solo artist in the late 1980s, he'd matured into a singularly distinctive songwriter with an uncanny ability to channel his vintage rock 'n' roll influences into tunes that are both infectiously catchy and emotionally resonant. Those qualities were prominent on his self-released, home-recorded efforts Actual Size and Living Room! Both generated considerable critical positive press and music-industry word of mouth, leading to a major-label deal with Sire/Warner Bros., which released the widely acclaimed Hey Man! in 1991.

Recording for a corporate label helped to win RXH a wider audience and a higher media profile. But it also proved to be a frustrating experience, and it wasn't long before he was back in indie territory, making and releasing his music on his own terms. His subsequent albums Cornerstone, Basic Glee, Rightovers, Actual Sighs, Intakes, Tiers/And Other Stories, X, Y, Incognito the reimagining of Hey Man! appropriately entitled Yeh Man!, Pop Circles, as well as the EP Heyman, Hoosier and Herman (with guest vocalist Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits) chronicled his ongoing musical evolution to name but a few. Heyman also found time to release the career-spanning video retrospective X-Posures, and to pen the vivid rock 'n' roll memoir Boom Harangue.

Besides working as a solo artist and with the Doughboys RXH has performed with a wide array of other artists over the years, including several of musical heroes. He's played drums behind Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, seminal guitar icon Link Wray, Left Banke leader Michael Brown and beloved indie troubadour Jonathan Richman. He also served as guitarist in Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss' band during her recent comeback and played keyboards with soul legend Ben E. King.

Heyman lives on the Lower East Side of New York City with his wife Nancy and their beloved cats.

