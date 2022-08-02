Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Potter's Daughter to Release New EP 'Weighted Keys'

Potter's Daughter to Release New EP 'Weighted Keys'

The EP will be released on August 19.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 2, 2022  

Art Rock/Prog Folk artist Potter's Daughter (Dyanne Potter Voegtlin) to release the EP "Weighted Keys" on August 19, 2022! The EP will be released by MRR and available both digitally, and as a CD.

Potter's Daughter released their debut album, "The Blind Side," in August 2018. In 2019 they released two singles; "Blood and Water," featuring Annie Haslam (Renaissance) as guest artist, and the holiday single, "This Winter's Child," which was composed for the "MRR Holiday" album. In 2020, they released the EP, "Casually Containing Rage," and in 2021, they released the single, "Pyrrha's Song" (featuring drummer Jimmy Keegan), for Nick Katona's project, Troubleshooting Pandora's Box.

Last year, Dyanne and bassist/producer Jan Christiana formed the band, Octarine Sky, and released their debut album, "Close to Nearby," which featured Simon Phillips, Guthrie Govan, and Amit Chatterjee.

Now, "Weighted Keys," by Potter's Daughter, is a compilation of renditions of three songs which were dear to Dyanne during three different phases of her life:

1. "Night of the Swallow" - a semi-acoustic version of Kate Bush's dramatic song from her album, "The Dreaming" (from Dyanne's time in NYC, when she first discovered Kate Bush)

2. "Catherine" - a solo piano rendition of Tom Kelly's elegant song from his album, "Spinning Through Eternity" (from the present time, in honor of Nickie Harte Kelly and the entire prog community who so warmly welcomed Potter's Daughter and Octarine Sky)

3. "That Song About the Midway" - a semi-acoustic version of Joni Mitchell's beautiful song from her 1969 album, "Clouds." (Dyanne first heard the song at age 16, right after joining her first professional band, and has loved the song since)



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Opens for George Strait at Arrowhead Stadium
August 1, 2022

Parker McCollum, just wrapped up his weekend by bringing a childhood dream to life - opening for one of his idols and Country music legend, George Strait. Hitting the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Saturday, July 30th, McCollum, alongside superstars Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, fired up the crowd for one show. 
National Geographic Names Elita Fielder Adjei Vice President, Corporate Communications
August 1, 2022

Communications strategist Elita Fielder Adjei has been named vice president, Corporate Communications for National Geographic Content, which develops and produces premium, factual entertainment for Disney+ and National Geographic global linear networks. Adjei will report to both Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content.
Karen Waldrup to Release New Single 'Just Ain't Love'
August 1, 2022

Karen Waldrup is back with new music with a heavy hitter songwriter and Grammy-award winning producer in tow. “Just Ain’t Love,” the catchy upbeat tune with distinguishing saxophone tones, written by Waldrup and Marcus Hummon. Pre-save the new single now! Plus, listen to a short preview snippet.
Linda Gail Lewis, Sister of Rock Legend Jerry Lee Lewis, Announces New Headline Tour
August 1, 2022

Lewis, who is the sister of “The Killer” himself, icon Jerry Lee Lewis, was a frequent collaborator and singing partner with Jerry Lee before going on to blaze a path of her own, releasing several solo albums as well as working with Van Morrison among many other luminaries. Accompanying Lewis on stage will be her daughter, Annie Marie Lewis.
John Summit, Porter Robinson & More Join Lights All Night Festival
August 1, 2022

The Lights All Night 2022 lineup features SVDDEN DEATH and Excision, and newcomers with a prestigious DJ set from Porter Robinson, Chicago’s very own DJ John Summit, along with prolific tech house artist Honeyluv, the founding father of future house, Tchami, Repopulate Mars head honcho, Lee Foss, and Gordo. Check out the lineup now!