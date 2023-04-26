Position Music Signs Artist & Songwriter Sam Tinnesz To Worldwide Publishing Deal

Sam Tinnesz, a rising alternative pop artist and songwriter, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music. Officially announced by Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, the agreement brings Tinnesz's future artist releases, songwriting cuts, and selected catalog into Position Music's repertoire.

The RIAA-Gold selling artist specializes in a unique blend of alternative pop, indie-folk, anthemic rock, and hip-hop. His streaming hits "Play with Fire (Feat. Yacht Money)","Enemy", and viral TikTok song "Legends Are Made" have combined for over 2.2 Billion total streams alone and have amassed Tinnesz over 4.5 Million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In addition to his successful artist project, Tinnesz has credits on songs with Royal & the Serpent, Kygo, Banners, Ruelle, Filter, Masked Wolf, Dashboard Confessional, Tommee Profitt, and more.

'The Nashville-based Tinnesz has seen his music be used all over the world, including high-profile placements for Toyota, Jeep, Target, Coors, Samsung, Electronic Arts, Selling Sunset, Disney's Chang Can Dunk, Love Island, The Hills, Love Is Blind, So You Think You Can Dance, and YouTube sensation Dude Perfect, among many others.

"I have been independent for almost ten years waiting to find the perfect publishing partner. When I met Mark Chipello, Tyler Bacon and the whole Position Music crew, I could tell they really understood and championed multi-genre writers and artists like myself. Their fearlessness, trail blazing attitude, and work ethic really won me over. I have big dreams for what's next for my career and I know, with them by my side, we can leave a meaningful and lasting mark on music history," says Tinnesz.

Tinnesz joins a rapidly growing Position Music publishing roster that now includes John "Feldy" Feldmann, Dru "Falconry" DeCaro, Harmony "H-Money" Samuels, Krupa, No Love for the Middle Child, ¿Téo?, Kyle Reynolds, Brandyn Burnette, JV, and more. The Tinnesz signing is the first official deal Position Music has announced since they closed a significant strategic investment from Vesper Company. This May, Position Music will celebrate its 24 year anniversary as a company.

"I have been watching Sam Tinnesz consistently release world class music for the past several years and have been a fan of his ability to craft big, memorable melodies and hooks that clearly connect on the largest of scales. When Joe Brooks connected me with Sam I instantly knew that we were the right home for him and I am very excited to have the opportunity to build with such an incredible talent like Sam."" says Chipello.

Tinnesz is managed by Dave Steunebrink and Emily Kaiser of Showdown Management.

ABOUT TINNESZ:

Nashville RIAA gold selling artist Sam Tinnesz may not sound familiar by name alone but when you hear his viral hits like "Play With Fire" which has amassed over 946 million streams, and "Legends Are Made" which has contributed to over 1 billion views on TikTok you'll likely recognize his signature voice.

His stratospheric success in TV/Film and features on gold selling records like Kygo's Golden Hour has pushed his Spotify monthly listeners to well over 4 million. As a songwriter, Sam has also had notable contributions to releases from Dashboard Confessional, Royal & the Serpent, Banners, and Ruelle.

ABOUT POSITION MUSIC:

Position Music is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company. Established in 1999, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Last month, Position Music officially announced a strategic growth investment from Vesper Company.

Position is home to artists, songwriters, and producers such as Judah & the Lion, John "Feldy" Feldmann, Welshly Arms, 2WEI, ¿Téo?, Fantastic Negrito, TeaMarrr, Layto, Dru "Falconry" DeCaro, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Kid Bloom, and more.