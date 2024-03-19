Position Music Sign Zach Skelton to A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zach Skelton has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music, President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today. The Grammy-winning songwriter and producer has collaborated with notable artists including Shawn Mendes, OneRepublic, Paul McCartney, Lil Nas X, and more.

Skelton recently co-wrote Justin Timberlake's “Play” from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was. Other recent noteworthy cuts include John Legend's “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie and Anitta's “Lobby” featuring Missy Elliott. Skelton co-wrote and produced Yola's entire upcoming EP.

Skeleton contributed to four songs on the Jonas Brothers' 2019 album Happiness Begins, including the hit track “Cool,” which has amassed over 200 million Spotify streams to date. Additionally, Skelton co-wrote Thomas Rhett's Country #1 “Beer Can't Fix.” Along with collaborating with other artists, Skelton has his own artist project called Flowers.

“From my first meeting with Position, I knew they were the right team for me,” says Skelton. “They are passionate about the music I have made and continue to make, and I believe they will move mountains for me. I'm very excited about my future with this company!”

“Zach Skelton is a proven writer and producer who has worked at the highest levels, and we are excited to partner with him in this next chapter of his career,” says Mark Chipello, Partner and Head of A&R at Position Music. “The combination of his incredible taste and desire to make big and culturally impactful records drew me to Zach immediately.”

Skelton is currently managed by Rachel Douglas of Range Media Partners.

Douglas says, “I'm thrilled to have Zach join the Position roster. Their creative team is as dynamic and forward-thinking as Zach's music, and we feel like they're the perfect publishing partner in this next phase of his career.”

Zach Skelton joins a Position Music publishing roster that includes Cannons, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, Joe Kearns, John “Feldy” Feldman, Judah & the Lion, Krupa, KANNER, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Yonatan Watts, and more.

ABOUT POSITION MUSIC:

Position Music, distributed by Virgin Music, is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company. Established in 1999, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff.

Position is home to artists, songwriters, and producers such as Jordan Suaste, NoMBe, Elohim, Kyle Dion, Ryan Oakes, Layto, Kid Bloom, Hunter Metts, Cannons, Welshly Arms, KANNER, ¿Téo?, Judah & the Lion, Jack LaFrantz, Fantastic Negrito, Yonatan Watts, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, No Love For The Middle Child, Krupa, and more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Delia Bush