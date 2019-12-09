Position Music Promotes Ty Salazar To Sr. Director, Creative Licensing

Tyler Bacon, President/CEO of Position Music announced today the promotion of Ty Salazar to the role of Sr. Director of Creative Licensing for the Los Angeles-based company. Salazar will be responsible to continue growing Position's client base and synch revenue within the Film, Television and Advertising medias.

Salazar joined Position Music in 2013 and has been instrumental in growing Film/TV synch revenue over 100% in the last two years. Ty has been responsible for landing hundreds of placements including Grey's Anatomy, Fitbit, NFL, The Resident, Power and Mayans M.C. In making the announcement, Emily Weber, VP, Head of Synch comments: "I've had the pleasure of working with Ty for many years across two different companies. Watching him kick-ass at Position Music has been amazing and he is an extremely important part of our team. Not only is he one of the most likeable and charismatic people in our industry, his music tastes and creative ideas are spot on. It's no wonder the top Music Supervisors in Film/TV trust his music suggestions and want to work with him regularly."

Position Music is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company. Established in 1999 and still led by its visionary founder Tyler Bacon, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. As experts in music licensing and synchronization, the company is helping shape a new era in the industry.





Related Articles View More Music Stories