Portland's The Fourth Wall Shares Epic New Shoegaze Single 'Never A Part'

The Fourth Wall's upcoming collection, Return Forever, is a fever dream of a record that unearths unresolved complexities of the immigrant experience in nine chapters. Throughout the album, songwriter Stephen Agustin circles a fire that feels so bright and yet so unknowable; there are not many answers to be found, only a disruption, the emergence of a world seen with new eyes.

Return Forever was first inspired by a moment in Agustin's family history in which he learned that a close relative had left behind a young daughter when she moved to the United States, turning away from her past life and creating one anew. Shocked though he was, Agustin soon became fascinated with the idea of the “poetry of forgetfulness.”

The Fourth Wall has opened for acts such as The Shins, Andrew Bird, Menomena, Band of Horses, and Typhoon. They self-recorded Return Forever, beginning with recordings Agustin made in isolation during the pandemic. The record features Kasey Shun, Chris Lau, Kendall Sallay, and Andrew White. It is slated for release in 2024 on DevilDuck Records.