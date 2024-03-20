Porter Robinson Debuts Bracing New Single 'Cheerleader'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated artist Porter Robinson returns with new single and music video, “Cheerleader.” Video directed by Hugh Mulhern (winner, 2023 UKMVA Best New Director) and creative-directed by Bradley & Pablo (Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Rosalía) (via Mom+Pop).

The action packed music video is an outburst of vibrancy and emotion scene after scene, and presents Porter front-and-center, realizing his truest, most gripping performance to date.

"When I got back in the studio for 'Cheerleader', I asked: what would be something that people could love with zero context — just instantaneous, universal, explosive connection? 'Cheerleader' is my take on bottling that feeling," says Robinson.

Sung, written, recorded, and produced by Robinson, “Cheerleader” is a buzzy pop anthem with a blistering synth line and shout-along chorus that will entice day-one fans and new audiences alike.

It is the latest addition to Porter's decade-plus prestige catalog that includes 2014 debut album Worlds, and The FADER's #1 best album of 2021 Nurture.

About Porter Robinson:

At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene with a complex, bombastic brand of electro-house. Following the major success of his 2014 debut album Worlds, Porter released the RIAA Gold single "Shelter" with Madeon in 2016, followed by a Shelter Live Tour spanning 43 dates and four continents.

The following year, Porter began releasing music under a new alias, Virtual Self, which led to his first Grammy nomination for the BBC Radio 1 hit single "Ghost Voices." In 2019, Porter put on the first Second Sky Festival, which sold out all 30,000 tickets for the two-day festival in a single day. In both 2020 and 2021, Porter Robinson hosted editions of his virtual festival Secret Sky, amassing over 6 million viewers combined, and which came to be regarded as the most sophisticated virtual festivals of its time.

Later in 2021, following the release of sophomore album Nurture, Second Sky Festival made its return to the Bay Area, selling out 40,000 tickets in a single day. Immediately following, the Nurture Live North American Tour sold over 150,000 concert tickets and was the highest grossing electronic tour of 2021.

In 2022, in partnership with Riot Games, Robinson released “Everything Goes On” surpassing 100 million global streams. Later that year was his debut of one of two exclusive full live band performances, first at Second Sky 2022 and again in 2023 at the Coachella Main Stage.

About MOM + POP:

In their 16th year, Mom+Pop Music has curated a critically acclaimed list of artists including Courtney Barnett, MGMT, Beach Bunny, Caamp, Ashe, Orion Sun, Porter Robinson, SEB, Tom Morello, and many others. Solely owned and operated by Founder/co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus Rudd, M+P has a global team of 25 people and is self-distributed.

Known for their artist-first ethos, M+P continues to amass industry accolades from artists, media, and colleagues including Billboard's Independent Label Power Lists, A2IM's Libera Award for Label of the Year, and other recognition. They have received consistent media acclaim featured in Forbes, Variety, Billboard and HITS among other outlets. Mom+Pop Music is located in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles.