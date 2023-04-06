Portair Shares New Single 'Hellbent' Amid Tour Dates

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist Portair announces he will join pop singer-songwriter Begonia on several east coast dates later this month. The new dates compliment the run Portair is currently on supporting City Of The Sun. Tickets are also on-sale for his first headline tour of his home country since before 2020. A full list of dates can be found below.

To celebrate being on the road, tomorrow he will share the new anthemic new single, "Hellbent." He adds, "It's an uplifting song about pushing on when times are tough. Despite the onslaught of obstacles life throws at you, it's about being hellbent on moving on."

The new single follows his recent EP, Learning How To Die. The record features buzzy New York artist Vérité, Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling songwriter, artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist WYNNE, and Los Angeles singer-songwriter Emily James.

Written and recorded in the desert, the landscape helped shape the record that faces some of life's biggest questions. The EP follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok,. The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives.

As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS. He has spent the last year on tour with artists like SYML and Liz Longley, as well as doing his own run in the U.S. and UK/EU of Sofar shows.

PORTAIR SUPPORTING CITY OF THE SUN TOUR DATES

+ CITY OF THE SUN

* BEGONIA

4/6 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

4/7 - San Francisco, CA Public Works +

4/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room +

4/9 - San Diego, CA - - Casbah +

4/11 - Chicago, IL - - Schubas *

4/14 - Washington, DC` - Pie Shop *

4/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Club Café *

4/18 - Columbus, OH - - Rumba Café *

4/19 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival *

4/20 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall +

4/21 - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz +

4/22 - Burlington, VT - - Higher Ground Ballroom - Showcase Lounge +

4/23 - Amherst, MA - The Drake +

4/25 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music +

4/27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair +

4/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy +

4/29 - New York, NY - - Racket +

AUSTRALIAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH GO-JO

5/6 - Perth - Rosemount

5/11 - Brisbane - Black Bear Lodge

5/13 - Canberra - Sideway

5/19 - Melbourne - Curtain

6/20 - Sydney - - Waywards