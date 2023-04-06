Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Portair Shares New Single 'Hellbent' Amid Tour Dates

Portair Shares New Single 'Hellbent' Amid Tour Dates

To celebrate being on the road, tomorrow he will share the new anthemic new single, “Hellbent.”

Apr. 06, 2023  

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist Portair announces he will join pop singer-songwriter Begonia on several east coast dates later this month. The new dates compliment the run Portair is currently on supporting City Of The Sun. Tickets are also on-sale for his first headline tour of his home country since before 2020. A full list of dates can be found below.

To celebrate being on the road, tomorrow he will share the new anthemic new single, "Hellbent." He adds, "It's an uplifting song about pushing on when times are tough. Despite the onslaught of obstacles life throws at you, it's about being hellbent on moving on."

The new single follows his recent EP, Learning How To Die. The record features buzzy New York artist Vérité, Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling songwriter, artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist WYNNE, and Los Angeles singer-songwriter Emily James.

Written and recorded in the desert, the landscape helped shape the record that faces some of life's biggest questions. The EP follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok,. The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives.

As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS. He has spent the last year on tour with artists like SYML and Liz Longley, as well as doing his own run in the U.S. and UK/EU of Sofar shows.

PORTAIR SUPPORTING CITY OF THE SUN TOUR DATES

+ CITY OF THE SUN

* BEGONIA

4/6 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

4/7 - San Francisco, CA Public Works +
4/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room +
4/9 - San Diego, CA - - Casbah +

4/11 - Chicago, IL - - Schubas *

4/14 - Washington, DC` - Pie Shop *

4/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Club Café *

4/18 - Columbus, OH - - Rumba Café *

4/19 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival *
4/20 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall +
4/21 - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz +
4/22 - Burlington, VT - - Higher Ground Ballroom - Showcase Lounge +
4/23 - Amherst, MA - The Drake +
4/25 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music +
4/27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair +
4/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy +
4/29 - New York, NY - - Racket +

AUSTRALIAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH GO-JO

5/6 - Perth - Rosemount
5/11 - Brisbane - Black Bear Lodge
5/13 - Canberra - Sideway
5/19 - Melbourne - Curtain
6/20 - Sydney - - Waywards



Video: Maisie Peters Unveils Lost the Breakup Music Video Photo
Video: Maisie Peters Unveils 'Lost the Breakup' Music Video
Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has unveiled the official video for her latest single “Lost The Breakup,” streaming now on her official YouTube channel. Recently shot on the vibrant streets of Tokyo while Maisie was on tour, the Mia Barnes-directed visual is a symbolic night-time journey of getting over a breakup.
Destroy Boys Share New Single Beg For The Torture Photo
Destroy Boys Share New Single 'Beg For The Torture'
Destroy Boys have released a new single, “Beg For The Torture,” via Hopeless Records. Produced by Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas), It is one minute and 25 seconds of the band’s signature punk rock female empowerment and marks the trio’s first bit of new music since 2021.
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates Photo
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates
Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC — check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album Isolation Photo
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation'
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era. Listen to the new single and check out upcoming tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share