Population II Shares 'R.B.' Single From New EP

Less than half a year after releasing their explosive sophomore album, Électrons libres du québec, Population II are back with "R.B.", a first taste off their new EP Serpent Échelle, due out on April 19, 2024. Shifting between orchestral and lysergic riffs without warning, the band addresses both the urgency of living in the age of global doom, as well as life's pleasures like love, friendship, and wine.

Among the song's distinctive features are guitarist-keyboardist Tristan Lacombe's farfisa, Sébastien Provençal's melodic bass line, singer-drummer Pierre-Luc Gratton's hazy, sinister vocals, as well as their friend Emmanuel Ethier's violin.

Formed in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac in the Lower Laurentians – a picturesque region of Quebec dubbed "Le pays de la pomme" by those in the know –, Population II looks back on their origins while continuing to move forward with Serpent Échelle, a new EP packed with symbolism and eccentric riffs. Serpent Échelle stands out from the trio's previous releases thanks to wilder, more adventurous sounds and a heavier atmosphere.

More than ever, Population II demonstrates their skills for musical composition and a newfound commitment to songwriting, as evidenced by the songs "Hélène", "R.B." and "Comme tu le souhaites (Ding Dong)." The three-piece band continues to nurture their taste for improvisation on the instrumental track "Le Serpent."

Serpent Échelle will be available for a limited edition run on tape, as well as on all DSPs.

POPULATION II LIVE

03/12 - Austin, TX - SXSW - Swan Dive (11:00 PM)

03/13 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room (2:20 PM)

03/15 - Austin, TX - Meanwhile Brewery (5:30 PM)

03/15 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas (patio) (8:45 PM)

03/16 - Austin, TX - SXSW - Las Perlas (11:20 PM)

04/19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry *

04/21 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *

04/23 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

04/24 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

04/25 - Troy, NY - No Fun *

04/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel *

*opening for Meatbodies

​​​Photo by Didier Pigeon-Perreault