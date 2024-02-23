Pop's Newest Princess Alemeda Releases Breakup Anthem 'Don't Call Me'

Primed for a prolific creative season, emerging pop artist Alemeda serves up a dynamic and energetic new single entitled “Don't Call Me” out now. The accompanying music video features a rock star performance from a moving bed.

On the track, acoustic guitar underlines her intimate verses. Turning on a dime, the momentum kicks into high gear as Alemeda plugs in during a distortion-boosted hook. Waving goodbye once and for all to an ex, she warns, “Don't play nice, don't stop by, don't call me.”

In the equally captivating music video, Alemeda digs a deep ditch then hits the road. It's the ultimate payback for a woman scorned. The video for “Don't Call Me” ends with a passionate performance of Alemeda and her band at the gas station. Watch HERE.

About the track Alemeda shares, “Don't Call Me” is about realizing my self-worth and accepting nothing less. It's about letting go of feelings that weren't worth my time or energy.

Last year, she engaged audiences with the infectious “First Love Song.” Beyond generating nearly half-a-million streams on Spotify, it incited critical applause. In addition to features from Galore and more, SHEESH hailed it as “an indie-alt-pop song masterfully interwoven with her majestic vocals.”

Its predecessor and her first major label single, "UR SO FULL OF IT," also gained traction with V Magazine applauding how “she packs a strong punch with her soulful voice floating over an angsty production.”

A self-made artist, Alemeda first burst onto the scene in 2021 when the independently released "Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows" went viral, amassing more than 7 million streams across DSPs. The singer-songwriter, who grew up between Ethiopia and Arizona, followed it up with 2022's "Post Nut Clarity."

ABOUT ALEMEDA

Alemeda, the emerging Ethiopian-Sudanese artist makes Alternative Rock/Pop music as a form of selfexpression and empowerment. The 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter/Producer made a name for herself with her viral 2021 debut single, “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has earned more than 8 million streams to date, following up with, “Post Nut Clarity” (two million and rising), in the summer of 2022.

Telling tales of leveling up, and leaving regrettable exes in the past, she weaves between pop, rock, and alternative stylings while using soft melodies to capture her unbothered attitude. Alemeda's introduction to music was fairly unconventional. She grew up between Ethiopia and Arizona in a stern household with strict religious rules and customs where she was alienated from music up until the age of 10.

Criticism and familial disapproval of her musical aspirations only made her more determined to push the envelope. After graduating high school, she left for Los Angeles to pursue her passion. Since then, she's written songs that bared her soul. As she gears up for the release of her long-awaited & highly anticipated debut EP, she's determined for her music to be a light in the darkness for others, just as she needed to be for herself.

Her recently released single, “UR SO FULL OF IT”, offers a glimpse into a new chapter of Alemeda's career, moving on from the turbulent emotions of adolescence, to showcasing her growth and confidence. This is an anthem about turning pain into power.

Photo ﻿Credit - Brianna Alysse