Pop-Soul Singer-Songwriter Arika Kane Returns With Disney Cover

"COLORS OF THE WIND" is best known as originally performed by Vanessa Williams from the Disney iconic film, Pocahontas.

Written by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz and re-produced by Arika Kane, Louis Humphrey and Jasmon Joyner. Arika's rendition of "Colors Of The Wind" is available on all streaming and download platforms now, via the BSE Recordings/Orchard/Sony label imprint. Other noted performers that have added their special touch to the song includes, Tori Kelly and Judith Kuhn.

"I was inspired to sing "Colors Of The Wind" from Disney's Pocahontas because of my Grandmother's spirit who recently crossed over to heaven. She was always so connected to the beauty of earth and everything it has to offer," mentions Arika. "She taught me at a very young age about the magic of nature and that everything is alive. I want to continue this message as it's very important especially in times we are in right now. Remembering the beauty of creation as we can see and experience it in nature is always healing," she adds.

ARIKA KANE is in the studio adding finishing touches to her upcoming EP release, slated to be released this fall. She is also gearing up for her upcoming Hard Rock Hotels Worldwide virtual performance as an ambassador for their #CantStopTheMusic initiative.

